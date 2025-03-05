Gourdough’s Launches “Mini Mini Mondays” – Big Flavor in Bite-Sized Form Every Monday!

Starting Monday, March 10th, 2025, Gourdough's will offer bite-sized (half-sized) donuts so that people can try more than one!

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: Gourdough’s Public Relations TeamEmail: press@gourdoughs.comAustin’s iconic donut food trailer, Gourdough’s, is turning Mondays into the sweetest day of the week with the launch of Mini Mini Mondays! Starting Monday, March 20th, 2025, donut lovers can indulge in a rotating selection their most beloved (and brand-new) donut creations, served mini-sized for just $4 each – perfect for tasting more flavors, sharing with friends, or just satisfying those start-of-the-week cravings.Why settle for one donut when you can sample several? Each Monday, Gourdough’s will roll out a special lineup of mini donuts, featuring everything from their signature Big Fat Donuts like the decadent Mother Clucker (fried chicken and honey butter) to seasonal surprises and never-before-seen flavors. Mini Mini Mondays are designed to give customers the full Gourdough’s experience in every bite, whether they’re longtime fans or first-time visitors.“We wanted to give people a fun and affordable way to explore our menu and keep them excited to come back each week,” said Maria, General Manager at Gourdough’s. “Mini Mini Mondays are all about variety, creativity, and making Monday a little less… Monday.”In addition to mouthwatering donuts, Gourdough’s will host weekly social media contests and giveaways as part of the Mini Mini Monday experience. Fans who share their mini donut adventures on Instagram or TikTok with the hashtag #MiniMiniMondays will have the chance to win free donuts, exclusive Gourdough’s merchandise, and more!Join Gourdough's every Monday at 1503 South 1st Street, Austin, TX 78704 for Mini Mini Mondays – because life is too short for just one donut.For more information, visit gourdoughs.com or follow Gourdough’s on Instagram, Facebook, or X.

