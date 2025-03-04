Andrew Cardno to Highlight AI-Powered Energy Efficiency at Indian Gaming Association Trade Show

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) is pleased to announce that Andrew Cardno, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of QCI, will deliver a highly anticipated presentation at the Indian Gaming Association Trade Show in San Diego. Cardno’s session, titled “Optimizing Efficiency: The Power of AI-Driven Analytics,” will take place on Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025, at 2:00 PM. The Indian Gaming Association Trade Show runs from March 31st to April 3rd, 2025.

In his talk, Cardno will explore how AI-powered analytics is revolutionizing energy efficiency by optimizing resource allocation, predicting demand, and reducing waste. By leveraging machine learning and real-time data, tribal governments and enterprises can enhance energy management, improve grid reliability, and reduce operational costs. This session will delve into how AI-driven insights are transforming energy strategies—helping tribes maximize sustainability while ensuring long-term economic and environmental benefits in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.

“Tribal governments and businesses stand at the forefront of a major shift in how we utilize technology to drive sustainable growth,” said Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI. “AI-driven analytics give us the power to make informed decisions that not only cut costs but also create a positive environmental impact. I look forward to sharing insights on how this exciting technology can help tribes build a resilient, efficient future.”

Victor Rocha, Conference Chair for the Indian Gaming Association, emphasized the importance of this conversation in the current climate of rapid technological advancement.

“We’re excited to welcome Andrew Cardno to the Indian Gaming Association Trade Show,” said Rocha. “Our mission is to empower tribal leaders with cutting-edge solutions, and AI-driven analytics is a game-changer in energy management and sustainability. We believe this discussion will spark innovative strategies for tribal communities nationwide.”

The Indian Gaming Association Trade Show is recognized as one of the premier events for tribal gaming, attracting thought leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from across the industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest advancements in technology and network with industry experts who are shaping the future of tribal enterprises.

For more information on Andrew Cardno’s session or to register for the Indian Gaming Association Trade Show, visit www.indiangaming.org

ABOUT The 2025 Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention

As the premier events for the tribal gaming community, the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention and Mid-Year Conference & Expo deliver the insight and strategies you need to rise to the top of the competitive gaming industry landscape. There’s no better opportunity to meet industry leaders, access cutting-edge trends and celebrate a proud tradition of success. For more information visit: www.indiangamingtradeshow.com.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

ABOUT Victor Rocha

Victor Rocha holds the distinguished position of Conference Chairman for the Indian Gaming Association, while also leading Victor-Strategies as its president. As the owner and publisher of Pechanga.net, he has been deeply engaged in the political landscape of U.S. tribal gaming since 1998. Rocha's outstanding contributions to the industry have been recognized through numerous accolades, such as AGEM's 2023 Peter Mead Memorial Award Honoring Excellence in Gaming Media & Communication, the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development's 2015 Tribal Gaming Visionary Award, the American Gaming Association's 2013 Lifetime Achievement Award for Gaming Communications, Raving's 2012 Casino Marketing Lifetime Achievement Award, the National Indian Gaming Association's 2002 Outstanding Contribution to Indian Country, VCAT's 2001 Catalyst Award, and Global Gaming Business Magazine's 2000 "40 Under 40" list.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354

