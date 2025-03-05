MEC Ivan Meyer welcomes lifting of ban on vegetable exports to Botswana

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, welcomes the lifting of the ban on vegetable exports to Botswana.

Minister Meyer said, “This move will encourage increased trade among Southern African Customs Union (SACU) members, who view the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a critical tool for developing regional value chains and enhancing exports.”

Botswana’s gradual lifting of vegetable imports will occur in two phases. Phase 1, which began in December 2024, includes vegetables such as turmeric, patty pan, pumpkin, sweet potatoes, green peas, sweet corn, broccoli, cauliflower, gem squash, baby marrow, green bean, sweet melon, mushroom, calabash, cantaloup, and eggplant.

Phase 2 is expected to start on 1 April 2025. This will see an easing of restrictions on beetroot, butternut, cabbage, carrot, garlic, ginger, green melons, herbs, lettuce, onions, potatoes, sweet pepper, tomato, and watermelons.

Minister Meyer continued, “The Western Cape accounted for 37% (R 3.3 million) of South Africa’s vegetable exports to Botswana in Quarter 4 of 2024. Regarding the contribution to Phase 1 nationally, the provincial share has steadily increased during the period under review, reaching 63% in Quarter 3 of 2024 and dropping to 55% in Quarter 4 of 2024. It is expected that with the lifting of import restriction for vegetables listed in Phase 2, there will be an improvement in South African exports to Botswana, including those from the Western Cape.”

“Our commitment is to encourage fair trade between our SADC partners, and lifting these restrictions is a move in the right direction. Our trade relations with our regional partners are mutually beneficial,” he stated. Minister Meyer concluded that an improvement in exports to Botswana takes the province closer to the Western Cape’s Government’s Growth For Jobs plan, which aims to triple the value of Western Cape exports of goods and services (including tourism) to R450bn by 2035.

