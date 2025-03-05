MEC Isaac Sileku urges safer driving following road fatalities in Western Cape

MEC Isaac Sileku urges safer driving following road fatalities

The Western Cape Government is saddened following multiple road fatalities this morning, Monday, 3 March. The incidents include one fatal collision on the R61 at Rooidam, two road incidents in Beaufort West, resulting in one death and multiple injuries, and a devastating crash on the N2 near Heidelberg that claimed seven lives.

Western Cape MEC of Mobility, Isaac Sileku, expressed profound concern, “Receiving such tragic news is always heartbreaking. These incidents highlight the critical need for intensified road safety education, as many of these tragedies were preventable. My heartfelt condolences go out to the affected families.

MEC Sileku urged all road users to prioritise safety and look out for one another. “We must all do better. We all have a shared responsibility to ensure that we all buckle up, that our vehicles are roadworthy, and that you strictly adhere to traffic laws and regulations,” he said.

To combat these preventable tragedies, the Western Cape Government calls on all drivers to exercise vigilance and responsibility. This includes adhering to speed limits, avoiding driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and being especially mindful of pedestrians and other vulnerable road users. Simple actions such as wearing a seatbelt, maintaining a safe following distance, and avoiding distractions can significantly reduce the risk of crashes.

MEC Sileku reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing road safety, “Every life lost on our roads is one too many. Together, we can make our roads safer.”

