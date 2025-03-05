Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong meets with Print and Digital Media Transformation and Revitalization Steering Committee and Marketing, Advertising, and Communications (MAC) B-BBEE Sector Charter Council

Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Hon. Kenny Morolong, met with members of the Print and Digital Media Transformation and Revitalization Steering Committee and the Marketing, Advertising, and Communications (MAC) B-BBEE Sector Charter Council to discuss collaborative efforts towards a transformed media that is inclusive in a digital and multiplatform environment to sustain and grow the sectors’ contribution to the Growth Domestic Product (GDP). These meetings were held in separate virtual sessions on Monday, 3 March 2025.

The engagements underscored government's commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and fair representation and revitalisation of the media and advertising industries.

Deputy Minister Morolong emphasized the importance of ongoing government support, which is dedicated towards the sector’s growth and sustainability.

“Media and advertising are powerful tools in shaping public discourse and national identity. Transformation in these sectors must not only be policy-driven but also reflect in ownership, content, and opportunities for historically disadvantaged individuals,” said Deputy Minister Morolong.

During the meeting, stakeholders discussed:

✅ Progress on media transformation initiatives within the print and digital landscape in line with the provisional report of the Print and Digital Media Market Inquiry.

✅ Strategies for greater industry accountability the MAC Council in implementing the Revised Sector Code.

✅The successful implementation of B-BBEE led transformation that requires strategic collaboration and partnership between GCIS and the print and digital media industry, with all partners playing a key role in sector’s revitalization and sustainability process.

✅ Strengthening policies that support inclusive participation in the media economy and ongoing support for resourcing the work of the MAC Sector Charter Council.



Deputy Minister Morolong reaffirmed that, “government remains committed to working alongside industry stakeholders to dismantle systemic barriers and ensure that South Africa's media landscape is inclusive, competitive, and representative of the country's diversity”.

The meetings concluded with a shared commitment to developing action plans that will accelerate transformation efforts and establish measurable outcomes for industry progress.

Notes to the editor:

Marketing, Advertising, Charter (MAC) Sector Charter Council which comprises of representatives from the MAC Sector organised bodies, organised labour and it is guided by legislation to:

• Oversee the implementation and monitoring of the Sector Code.

• Provide guidance on matters relating to black economic empowerment in the MAC sector;

• Compile reports on the status of black economic empowerment in the MAC sector;

• Share information with approved accreditation agencies conducting black economic empowerment ratings in the MAC sector;

• Engage and advise the line function Minister and other relevant regulatory entities regarding implementation of the MAC Sector Code;

• Develop mechanisms and strategies to monitor compliance with the MAC Sector Code;

• Develop strategies for consultation with provincial and local stakeholders regarding the MAC Sector Code;

• Formulate guidelines and models for Broad-Based Empowerment of Black-owned companies at local, provincial and national level;

• Develop and implement an interactive portal to communicate the basic methods of applying the B-BBEE scorecard for all the different elements of B-BBEE;

• Develop baseline indicators, conducting or commissioning research for the purposes of ensuring the effective implementation of the MAC Sector Code;

• Report to the line function Minister through the GCIS, the DTIC, BEE Commission, the B-BBEE Advisory Council and Parliament on the implementation of the MAC Sector Code

• Advise on the amendments of the MAC Sector Code and other pieces of legislation that hamper effective and efficient implementation of the transformation agenda.

Print and Digital Media Transformation and Revitalization Steering Committee which comprises of various media executives of print and digital media companies, industry bodies such as the Association of Independent Publishers, Media Development and Diversity Agency and the Press Council is responsible for:

• Developing a roadmap towards the establishment of the Print Media Charter that will promote B-BBEE in the sector

• The availability of print and digital media in languages all South Africans speak;

• Specifics of the industry, including setting deadlines and targets to meet transformation objectives, set as commitment by the industry into a diverse and transformed print media in the entire value chain (newsroom, publishing, news sources, printing, distribution and advertising);

• Areas of ownership and control, language, race, gender, employment equity, conditions of employment, skills development, contributions to promoting media diversity (through MDDA), accord on access to printing & distribution.

