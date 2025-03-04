COMMISSIONER SID MILLER URGES TEXANS TO BE PREPARED AS WILDFIRE AND SEVERE STORM THREATS INTENSIFY THIS WEEK

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller urges Texans—especially farmers and ranchers—to take immediate precautions as wildfire and storm risks across the state reach critical levels. With dry conditions, high winds, and rising temperatures, Texas faces an increased threat of devastating wildfires. At the same time, severe storm warnings are in effect for North and East Texas, bringing the risk of damaging winds, hail, and possible tornadoes.

“We don’t want a repeat of last year’s fires, where we saw entire ranches, homes, and livelihoods go up in smoke,” said Commissioner Miller. “And now, with severe storms threatening parts of the state, Texans need to be on high alert. Preparedness can mean the difference between safety and tragedy.”

Fire Preparedness for Livestock and Farms:

Create a defensible space: Clear brush, dry grass, and debris around barns, pens, and homes. Have an evacuation plan: Identify multiple escape routes and prearrange locations to relocate livestock if necessary. Stock up on emergency supplies: Keep extra feed, water, and first-aid kits readily available. Mark your animals: Use ear tags, brands, or paint to help identify livestock if they get lost. Keep transport ready: Ensure trailers and vehicles are fueled and in working condition for quick evacuation.

Severe Storm Preparedness:

Secure loose items: High winds can turn farm equipment, debris, and other objects into dangerous projectiles. Reinforce shelters: Ensure barns, sheds, and animal enclosures are secure and provide adequate protection. Check drainage systems: Heavy rains can lead to flash flooding, so clear ditches and drainage areas to prevent water buildup. Have a safe shelter: Identify a safe space for your family, workers, and animals in case of high winds or tornadoes. Stay weather-aware: Monitor local forecasts and have a weather radio on hand for real-time updates.

The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) is working closely with state agencies and local officials to support wildfire response efforts and provide assistance where needed.

“Texans are tough, and we look out for each other,” Miller added. “Now’s the time to take action to protect your family, livestock, and property. Let’s not wait until it’s too late.”

For more preparedness resources, visit Texas A&M Forest Service and Texas Division of Emergency Management.