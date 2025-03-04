Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,652 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,532 in the last 365 days.

ATN Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results; Provides 2025 Outlook

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Grew total high-speed subscribers by 3%
  • Expanded high-speed broadband homes passed by 16%
  • Fourth-quarter revenues declined 9% to $180.5 million year over year; Full-year revenues declined 4% to $729.1 million, impacted by the conclusion of the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) program
  • Fourth quarter operating income increased to $8.7 million year over year; Full year operating income decreased to a loss of $0.8 million
  • Fourth quarter net income was $3.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, including an $8.9 million tax benefit; Full-year net loss was $(26.4) million, or $(2.10) per share, including a goodwill impairment charge of $35.3 million taken in the third quarter
  • Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 9% year over year to $46.2 million; Full-year Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 3% to $184.1 million
  • Net cash provided by operating activities expanded 16% year-over-year
  • Capital expenditures for the full year were $110.4 million (net of $108.5 million reimbursements)
  • Net Debt Ratio3 was 2.54x at year-end 2024

2025 Outlook

  • Revenue for the full year 2025 is expected to be in line with last year, excluding construction revenue
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 for the full year 2025 is expected to be essentially flat with the prior year
  • Capital expenditures for the full year 2025 are expected to be in the range of $90 to $100 million (net of reimbursements)
  • Net Debt Ratio3 is expected to remain flat, with a slight potential improvement exiting 2025 compared with 2024

Earnings Conference Call

BEVERLY, Mass., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Remarks by Brad Martin, ATN Chief Executive Officer

"Our fourth quarter results close out a year of resilience and adaptability as we navigated an evolving industry landscape while remaining focused on disciplined execution. Despite full-year revenue declining 4% to $729.1 million, we continued to grow our high-speed broadband subscriber base and expand our fiber network reach. Our commitment to cost discipline, prudent working capital management, and targeted capital investments enabled us to generate a 16% increase in net cash flow from operations versus 2023 and deliver Adjusted EBITDA of $184.1 million for the year.

"Within our segments, International Telecom maintained solid momentum, driven by strong demand for high-speed broadband services and operational improvements. Meanwhile, in our US Telecom segment, we made strategic progress in expanding and upgrading our networks, strengthening our market positioning for long-term growth. We faced near-term headwinds from the expiration of subsidy programs and shifts in consumer demand. However, we remain focused on transitioning our domestic business toward sustainable revenue streams, driven by enterprise and carrier solutions.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Consolidated revenues were $180.5 million in the fourth quarter, down 9% versus $199.0 million in the year-ago quarter. This decrease primarily reflects the revenue decline in the US Telecom segment due to the impact of the end of the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) and Affordable Care Program (ACP), as well as lower legacy wholesale roaming and consumer mobile revenue consistent with the strategy of de-emphasizing those services. Full-year revenues for 2024 decreased 4% to $729.1 million, from $762.2 million in the full year 2023, as a result of the aforementioned factors.

Operating income was $8.7 million in the fourth quarter versus $3.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to lower restructuring and reorganization expenses, and a decrease in cost of services partially offset by the impact of lower revenue. Full-year operating loss for 2024 was ($0.8) million, inclusive of a $35.3 million goodwill impairment charge during the year, versus a full year operating income of $13.2 million in the prior year.

Net income attributable to ATN stockholders in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $3.6 million, or $0.14 income per diluted share versus a net loss attributable to ATN stockholders of $(5.8) million, or $(0.46) loss per share, in the year-ago quarter. The increase in net income year-over-year was primarily due to a $8.9 million income tax benefit. Full year 2024 net loss was $(26.4) million, or $(2.10) loss per share compared with a net loss of $(14.5) million, or $(1.25) loss per share last year. The increase in full year net loss reflects the goodwill impairment of $35.3 million taken in the third quarter partially offset by $13.3 million in gains on the disposition of assets and transfers. In all periods, the loss per share calculation includes the impact of preferred dividends, accrued on minority interests on subsidiary equity, that are not included in the net loss calculation.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $46.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from $51.0 million in the year-ago quarter. Full-year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA1 was $184.1 million, down from $189.5 million in the prior year.

Segment Operating Results (in Thousands)

The Company recorded financial results in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) Corporate and Other.

For Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
                 
    2024     2023     2024     2023     2024     2023     2024     2023  
  International International US US Corporate Corporate Total Total
  Telecom Telecom Telecom Telecom and Other* and Other* ATN ATN
Total Revenue: $ 94,766   $ 94,467   $ 85,782   $ 104,499   $ -   $ -   $ 180,548   $ 198,966  
         Mobility   27,544     27,733     459     956     -     -     28,003     28,689  
         Fixed   60,870     60,622     50,808     58,258     -     -     111,678     118,880  
         Carrier Services   3,244     3,675     30,022     32,216     -     -     33,266     35,891  
         Construction   -     -     1,291     6,982     -     -     1,291     6,982  
         All other   3,108     2,437     3,202     6,087     -     -     6,310     8,524  
                 
Operating Income (Loss) $ 18,830   $ 12,244   $ (1,591 ) $ (1,803 ) $ (8,565 ) $ (7,177 ) $ 8,674   $ 3,264  
EBITDA (2) $ 31,975   $ 27,287   $ 18,091   $ 20,329   $ (8,262 ) $ (6,594 ) $ 41,804   $ 41,022  
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 32,343   $ 30,868   $ 19,515   $ 27,489   $ (5,632 ) $ (7,341 ) $ 46,226   $ 51,016  
Capital Expenditures** $ 15,418   $ 18,720   $ 9,281   $ 17,894   $ 4   $ 42   $ 24,703   $ 36,656  
                 
                 
For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
                 
    2024     2023     2024     2023     2024     2023     2024     2023  
  International International US US Corporate Corporate Total Total
  Telecom Telecom Telecom Telecom and Other* and Other* ATN ATN
Total Revenue: $ 377,463   $ 370,733   $ 351,612   $ 391,483   $ -   $ -   $ 729,075   $ 762,216  
         Mobility   107,201     108,486     2,771     4,037     -     -     109,972     112,523  
         Fixed   246,165     239,168     212,199     233,605     -     -     458,364     472,773  
         Carrier Services   13,724     14,686     119,561     128,195     -     -     133,285     142,881  
         Construction   -     -     3,900     10,629     -     -     3,900     10,629  
         All other   10,373     8,393     13,181     15,017     -     -     23,554     23,410  
                 
Operating Income (Loss) $ 75,773   $ 53,420   $ (44,443 ) $ (5,522 ) $ (32,125 ) $ (34,723 ) $ (795 ) $ 13,175  
EBITDA (2) $ 140,487   $ 112,093   $ 36,453   $ 87,455   $ (31,492 ) $ (32,110 ) $ 145,448   $ 167,438  
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 127,151   $ 115,955   $ 79,828   $ 99,933   $ (22,895 ) $ (26,437 ) $ 184,084   $ 189,451  
Capital Expenditures** $ 56,693   $ 76,379   $ 53,652   $ 86,918   $ 29   $ -   $ 110,374   $ 163,297  
                 

* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments.
**Excludes government capital program amounts disbursed and amounts received.


ATN’s Strategic Plan and Key Performance Indicators

Investments to drive long-term growth and durable cash flow

The Company completed its three-year strategic plan initiated in 2022 to accelerate investments in its high-speed data footprint and grow high-speed broadband subscribers. During 2025, the Company expects to continue to invest in its long-lived assets albeit at a slower rate, while also relying on previously awarded government grants to continue to expand its domestic footprint. Moving forward, the Company is focusing on monetizing the investments made during the three-year period and improving cash flow. The Company believes these efforts will enable it to improve returns to shareholders.

Operating Metrics

Operating Metrics
             
  2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Q4 2024
  Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4  vs. Q4 2023
             
High-Speed Data* Broadband Homes Passed 426,100   399,500   396,100   386,300   367,200   16 %
High-Speed Data* Broadband Customers 140,800   141,100   140,600   138,900   137,300   3 %
             
Broadband Homes Passed 800,900   798,400   803,300   789,700   768,900   4 %
Broadband Customers 203,200   205,900   211,400   212,500   212,900   -5 %
             
Fiber Route Miles 11,921   11,901   11,880   11,692   11,655   2 %
             
International Mobile Subscribers            
   Pre-Paid 329,300   336,400   339,000   346,400   350,700   -6 %
   Post-Paid 59,500   58,700   57,900   57,300   57,000   4 %
   Total 388,800   395,100   396,900   403,700   407,700   -5 %
             
   Blended Churn 3.51 % 3.47 % 3.44 % 3.34 % 3.33 %  
             

*HSD is defined as download speeds 100 Mbps or greater and HSD Broadband Customers as subscribers connected to our high-speed networks regardless of the speed of plan selected.

Note: Data presented may differ from prior periods to reflect more accurate data and/or changes in calculation methodology and process.


Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of December 31, 2024, increased to $90.5 million and total debt was $557.4 million, versus $62.2 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $516.9 million of total debt at the end of last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $129.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $111.6 million in the prior year period.

Capital expenditures were $110.4 million net of $108.5 million of reimbursable capital expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2024, versus $163.3 million net of $32.9 million of reimbursable capital expenditures in the prior year period.

Quarterly Dividends and Stock Repurchases

Quarterly dividends ATN paid a dividend of $0.24 per share on January 5, 2025, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2024.

Share repurchases. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company invested $10.0 million in share repurchases. No shares were repurchased in the fourth quarter of 2024.

2025 Business Outlook

"At ATN, we remain committed to maximizing the value of our investments in our “First-to-Fiber” and “Glass & Steel™” market strategies, which we launched in early 2022,” said Martin. “By aligning our capital expenditures with historical levels—targeting 10-15% of revenues—and leveraging available grant funding, we are driving sustainable network expansion while maintaining financial discipline.

"Looking ahead to 2025, our focus is on expanding cash flow to fully realize the benefits of these investments, positioning ATN for long-term growth and profitability.

"We anticipate international revenue growth in the low single digits in 2025, while domestic revenue will reflect our transition from legacy services to carrier-managed solutions. Although we expect that this shift will result in a short-term decline in domestic revenue, it is a necessary step toward strengthening our long-term competitive position.

"From a profitability standpoint, we expect International Adjusted EBITDA to expand in 2025, driven by revenue growth and continued cost optimization. Domestically, we are streamlining our infrastructure to align with future opportunities. While this transition will temporarily impact Adjusted EBITDA, we believe that it will ultimately create a stronger foundation for sustainable growth."

For Full Year 2025, ATN expects:

  • Revenue in line with last year, excluding construction revenue
  • Adjusted EBITDA to be essentially flat with the prior year
  • Capital expenditures in the range of $90 to $100 million (net of reimbursements)
  • Net Debt Ratio to remain flat, with a slight potential improvement exiting 2025 compared with 2024

For the Company’s full year 2025 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio.

Conference Call Information

Call Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Call Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/93i8ymna

Live Call Participant Link:   https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4ac03bb430dd4e72b948402c521017f0

Webcast Link Instructions
You can listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the “Webcast Link” above or the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.atni.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same locations beginning at approximately 1:00 pm ET on the same day. The Company also will provide an investor presentation as a supplement to the call on the “Events & Presentations” section of its Investor Relations website.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services for all. The Company operates in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definition of Terms

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, and Net Debt Ratio in this release and the tables included herein.

EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, restructuring expenses, one-time impairment or special charges, and the gain (loss) on disposition of assets and transfers. To more closely align with similar calculations presented by companies in its industry, beginning in the first quarter of 2023, the Company excluded non-cash stock-based compensation in its adjustment to derive Adjusted EBITDA. Prior periods have been restated to conform to this definition change.

Net Debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Net Debt Ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by the trailing four quarters’ ended total Adjusted EBITDA at the measurement date.

The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company’s own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company’s future financial performance, business goals and objectives, and results of operations, expectations regarding the transition of its US Telecom business, its future revenues, operating income, cash flows, network and operating costs, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt Ratio, and capital investments; demand for the Company’s services and industry trends - the Company’s liquidity; the expansion of the Company’s customer base; receipt of certain government grants and management’s plans and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the general performance of the Company’s operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the retention of and future growth of the Company’s subscriber base and ARPU; (2) government subsidy program availability and regulation of the Company’s businesses, which may impact the Company’s telecommunications licenses, the Company’s revenue and the Company’s operating costs; (3) the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company’s various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (4) the Company’s reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely supply of equipment and services relating to the Company’s network infrastructure; (5) the Company’s ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company’s major carrier customers; (6) the Company’s ability to realize expansion plans for its fiber markets; (7) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company’s network capacity and customer service system to support the Company’s customer growth; (8) the Company’s ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company’s networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (9) the Company’s continued access to capital and credit markets on terms it deems favorable; (10) the Company’s ability to successfully transition its US Telecom business away from wholesale mobility to other carrier and consumer-based services; (11) ongoing risk of an economic downturn, political, geopolitical and other risks and opportunities facing the Company’s operations, including those resulting from the continued inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds including increased costs and supply chain disruptions; (12) the Company’s ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (13) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company’s ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; and (14) increased competition. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 15, 2024, and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact

Michele Satrowsky
Corporate Treasurer
ATN International, Inc.
978-619-1300
 Adam Rogers
Investor Relations
Sharon Merrill Advisors, Inc.
ATNI@investorrelations.com
   


Table 1
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in Thousands)
       
  December 31,   December 31,
    2024     2023  
Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,687     $ 49,225  
Restricted cash   15,851       12,942  
Customer receivable   7,986       7,249  
Other current assets   211,815       211,856  
       
Total current assets   310,339       281,272  
       
Property, plant and equipment, net   1,040,193       1,080,659  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   99,427       99,335  
Customer receivable - long term   41,030       45,676  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   130,144       173,008  
Other assets   107,148       103,764  
       
Total assets $ 1,728,281     $ 1,783,714  
       
Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity:      
Current portion of long-term debt $ 8,226     $ 24,290  
Current portion of customer receivable credit facility   8,031       7,110  
Taxes payable   8,234       10,876  
Current portion of lease liabilities   16,188       15,164  
Other current liabilities   225,621       235,754  
       
Total current liabilities   266,300       293,194  
       
Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 549,130     $ 492,580  
Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion   36,203       38,943  
Deferred income taxes   4,882       19,775  
Lease liabilities   77,469       76,936  
Other long-term liabilities   122,543       138,566  
       
Total liabilities   1,056,527       1,059,994  
       
Redeemable non-controlling interests   76,303       85,917  
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity   489,493       541,073  
Non-controlling interests   105,958       96,730  
       
Total stockholders' equity   595,451       637,803  
       
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 1,728,281     $ 1,783,714  
       


                Table 2
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in Thousands, Except per Share Data)
                 
    Three Months Ended,   Year Ended,
    December 31,   December 31,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenues:                
Communications services   $ 174,703     $ 187,597     $ 707,758     $ 735,082  
Construction     1,291       6,982       3,900       10,629  
Other     4,554       4,387       17,417       16,505  
Total revenue     180,548       198,966       729,075       762,216  
                 
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated):                
Cost of services and other     76,757       82,598       312,256       319,723  
Cost of construction revenue     1,278       6,710       3,866       10,345  
Selling, general and administrative     56,288       58,642       228,869       242,697  
Stock-based compensation     1,716       2,063       8,237       8,535  
Transaction-related charges     1,038       54       4,847       551  
Restructuring and reorganization expenses     -       6,588       3,535       11,228  
Depreciation     31,139       34,636       138,335       141,627  
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions     1,991       3,122       7,907       12,636  
(Gain) loss on disposition of assets and transfers     1,668       1,289       (13,251 )     1,699  
Goodwill impairment     -       -       35,269       -  
Total operating expenses     171,875       195,702       729,870       749,041  
                 
Operating income (loss)     8,673       3,264       (795 )     13,175  
                 
Other income (expense):                
Interest expense, net     (12,608 )     (11,872 )     (48,362 )     (42,210 )
Other income (expense)     (757 )     (1,128 )     (1,809 )     1,496  
Other income (expense), net     (13,365 )     (13,000 )     (50,171 )     (40,714 )
                 
Loss before income taxes     (4,692 )     (9,736 )     (50,966 )     (27,539 )
Income tax benefit     (8,901 )     (2,417 )     (19,114 )     (8,785 )
                 
Net income (loss)     4,209       (7,319 )     (31,852 )     (18,754 )
                 
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net     (637 )     1,483       5,423       4,216  
                 
Net income (loss) attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders   $ 3,572     $ (5,836 )   $ (26,429 )   $ (14,538 )
                 
Net income (loss) per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders:                
                 
Basic   $ 0.14     $ (0.46 )   $ (2.10 )   $ (1.25 )
                 
Diluted   $ 0.14     $ (0.46 )   $ (2.10 )   $ (1.25 )
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                
Basic     15,114       15,436       15,229       15,595  
Diluted     15,127       15,436       15,229       15,595  
                 


Table 3
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
(in Thousands)
   
  Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023  
       
Net loss $ (31,852 )   $ (18,754 )
Depreciation   138,335       141,627  
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions   7,907       12,636  
Provision for doubtful accounts   5,946       5,012  
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs   2,681       2,431  
(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers   (13,251 )     1,699  
Stock-based compensation   8,237       8,535  
Deferred income taxes   (12,777 )     (16,756 )
Loss on pension settlement   -       369  
Gain on equity investments   (464 )     (4,201 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt   760       -  
Goodwill impairment   35,269       -  
Decrease in customer receivable   3,909       (416 )
Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes   (16,223 )     7,801  
Change in other operating assets and liabilities   733       (28,351 )
       
Net cash provided by operating activities   129,210       111,632  
       
Capital expenditures   (110,375 )     (163,297 )
Government capital programs:      
Amounts disbursed   (108,476 )     (32,871 )
Amounts received   95,758       31,873  
Net proceeds from sale of assets   18,609       576  
Purchases and sales of strategic investments   790       (1,055 )
Purchases and sales of investments   517       (1,652 )
Purchases and sales of businesses   -       1,314  
Other   (573 )     -  
       
Net cash used in investing activities   (103,750 )     (165,112 )
       
Dividends paid on common stock   (14,674 )     (13,178 )
Distributions to non-controlling interests   (3,607 )     (4,039 )
Finance lease payments   (1,930 )     (1,375 )
Term loan - borrowings   300,000       130,000  
Term loan - repayments   (241,115 )     (6,959 )
Payment of debt issuance costs   (6,743 )     (3,906 )
Revolving credit facilities – borrowings   103,000       159,414  
Revolving credit facilities – repayments   (117,502 )     (185,293 )
Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility   5,740       7,300  
Repayment of customer receivable credit facility   (7,674 )     (6,712 )
Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation   (1,932 )     (1,473 )
Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan   (10,000 )     (14,999 )
Repurchases of non-controlling interests, net   (652 )     (2,861 )
       
Net cash provided by financing activities   2,911       55,919  
       
Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   28,371       2,439  
       
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   62,167       59,728  
       
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 90,538     $ 62,167  
       


          Table 4
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
         
For the three months ended December 31, 2024 is as follows:
         
  International
Telecom 		US Telecom Corporate and
Other *		 Total
         
Statement of Operations Data:        
Revenue        
Mobility        
Business $ 5,048   $ 68   $ -   $ 5,116  
Consumer   22,496     391     -     22,887  
Total $ 27,544   $ 459   $ -   $ 28,003  
         
Fixed        
Business $ 18,148   $ 30,080   $ -   $ 48,228  
Consumer   42,722     20,728     -     63,450  
Total $ 60,870   $ 50,808   $ -   $ 111,678  
         
Carrier Services $ 3,244   $ 30,022   $ -   $ 33,266  
Other   1,641     115     -     1,756  
         
Total Communications Services $ 93,299   $ 81,404   $ -   $ 174,703  
         
Construction $ -   $ 1,291   $ -   $ 1,291  
         
Managed services $ 1,467   $ 3,087   $ -   $ 4,554  
Total Other $ 1,467   $ 3,087   $ -   $ 4,554  
         
Total Revenue $ 94,766   $ 85,782   $ -   $ 180,548  
         
Depreciation $ 12,894   $ 17,942   $ 303   $ 31,139  
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 251   $ 1,740   $ -   $ 1,991  
Total operating expenses $ 75,936   $ 87,373   $ 8,565   $ 171,874  
Operating income (loss) $ 18,830   $ (1,591 ) $ (8,565 ) $ 8,674  
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (4,377 ) $ 3,740   $ -   $ (637 )
         
Non GAAP measures:        
EBITDA (2) $ 31,975   $ 18,091   $ (8,262 ) $ 41,804  
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 32,343   $ 19,515   $ (5,632 ) $ 46,226  
         
Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2024):        
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 36,526   $ 51,604   $ 2,408   $ 90,538  
Total current assets   131,044     168,754     10,541     310,339  
Fixed assets, net   466,861     565,625     7,707     1,040,193  
Total assets   676,820     957,914     93,547     1,728,281  
Total current liabilities   86,766     145,298     34,236     266,300  
Total debt, including current portion   59,850     316,242     181,264     557,356  
         
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments  
     
          Table 4 (continued)
         
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
         
For the three months ended December 31, 2023 is as follows:
         
  International
Telecom 		US Telecom Corporate and
Other *		 Total
Statement of Operations Data:        
Revenue        
Mobility        
Business $ 4,768   $ 112   $ -   $ 4,880  
Consumer   22,965     844     -     23,809  
Total $ 27,733   $ 956   $ -   $ 28,689  
         
Fixed        
Business $ 18,606   $ 35,827   $ -   $ 54,433  
Consumer   42,016     22,431     -     64,447  
Total $ 60,622   $ 58,258   $ -   $ 118,880  
         
Carrier Services $ 3,675   $ 32,216   $ -   $ 35,891  
Other   982     3,155     -     4,137  
         
Total Communications Services $ 93,012   $ 94,585   $ -   $ 187,597  
         
Construction $ -   $ 6,982   $ -   $ 6,982  
         
Managed services $ 1,455   $ 2,932   $ -   $ 4,387  
         
Total Other $ 1,455   $ 2,932   $ -   $ 4,387  
         
Total Revenue $ 94,467   $ 104,499   $ -   $ 198,966  
         
Depreciation $ 14,774   $ 19,279   $ 583   $ 34,636  
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 269   $ 2,853   $ -   $ 3,122  
Total operating expenses $ 82,223   $ 106,302   $ 7,177   $ 195,702  
Operating income (loss) $ 12,244   $ (1,803 ) $ (7,177 ) $ 3,264  
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (1,455 ) $ 2,938   $ -   $ 1,483  
         
Non GAAP measures:        
EBITDA (2) $ 27,287   $ 20,329   $ (6,594 ) $ 41,022  
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 30,868   $ 27,489   $ (7,341 ) $ 51,016  
         
(1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA  
(2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA   
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments  
         
         
         
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
         
For the year ended December 31, 2024 is as follows:
         
  International
Telecom 		US Telecom Corporate and
Other *		 Total
         
Statement of Operations Data:        
Revenue        
Mobility        
Business $ 19,794   $ 277   $ -   $ 20,071  
Consumer   87,407     2,494     -     89,901  
Total $ 107,201   $ 2,771   $ -   $ 109,972  
         
Fixed        
Business $ 74,087   $ 125,439   $ -   $ 199,526  
Consumer   172,078     86,760     -     258,838  
Total $ 246,165   $ 212,199   $ -   $ 458,364  
         
Carrier Services $ 13,724   $ 119,561   $ -   $ 133,285  
Other   4,680     1,457     -     6,137  
         
Total Communications Services $ 371,770   $ 335,988   $ -   $ 707,758  
         
Construction $ -   $ 3,900   $ -   $ 3,900  
         
Managed services $ 5,693   $ 11,724   $ -   $ 17,417  
Total Other $ 5,693   $ 11,724   $ -   $ 17,417  
         
Total Revenue $ 377,463   $ 351,612   $ -   $ 729,075  
         
Depreciation $ 63,708   $ 73,995   $ 633   $ 138,336  
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 1,006   $ 6,901   $ -   $ 7,907  
Total operating expenses $ 301,690   $ 396,055   $ 32,125   $ 729,870  
Operating income (loss) $ 75,773   $ (44,443 ) $ (32,125 ) $ (795 )
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (12,844 ) $ 18,267   $ -   $ 5,423  
         
Non GAAP measures:        
EBITDA (2) $ 140,487   $ 36,453   $ (31,492 ) $ 145,448  
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 127,151   $ 79,828   $ (22,895 ) $ 184,084  
         
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments  
     
          Table 4 (continued)
         
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
         
For the year ended December 31, 2023 is as follows:
         
  International
Telecom 		US Telecom Corporate and
Other *		 Total
         
Statement of Operations Data:        
Revenue        
Mobility        
Business $ 16,333   $ 527   $ -   $ 16,860  
Consumer   92,153     3,510     -     95,663  
Total $ 108,486   $ 4,037   $ -   $ 112,523  
         
Fixed        
Business $ 71,215   $ 143,322   $ -   $ 214,537  
Consumer   167,953     90,283     -     258,236  
Total $ 239,168   $ 233,605   $ -   $ 472,773  
         
Carrier Services $ 14,686   $ 128,195   $ -   $ 142,881  
Other   3,066     3,839     -     6,905  
         
Total Communications Services $ 365,406   $ 369,676   $ -   $ 735,082  
         
Construction $ -   $ 10,629   $ -   $ 10,629  
         
Managed services $ 5,327   $ 11,178   $ -   $ 16,505  
         
Total Other $ 5,327   $ 11,178   $ -   $ 16,505  
         
Total Revenue $ 370,733   $ 391,483   $ -   $ 762,216  
         
Depreciation $ 57,420   $ 81,594   $ 2,613   $ 141,627  
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 1,253   $ 11,383   $ -   $ 12,636  
Total operating expenses $ 317,313   $ 397,005   $ 34,723   $ 749,041  
Operating income (loss) $ 53,420   $ (5,522 ) $ (34,723 ) $ 13,175  
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (7,105 ) $ 11,321   $ -   $ 4,216  
         
Non GAAP measures:        
EBITDA (2) $ 112,093   $ 87,455   $ (32,110 ) $ 167,438  
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 115,955   $ 99,933   $ (26,437 ) $ 189,451  
         
Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2023):        
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 26,354   $ 33,574   $ 2,239   $ 62,167  
Total current assets   107,469     162,768     11,035     281,272  
Fixed assets, net   481,911     593,833     4,915     1,080,659  
Total assets   672,171     1,019,924     91,619     1,783,714  
Total current liabilities   86,540     169,297     37,357     293,194  
Total debt, including current portion   64,254     293,607     159,009     516,870  
         
(1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA    
(2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA      
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments    
         


 
          Table 5
ATN International, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(In Thousands)
         
For the three months ended December 31, 2024 is as follows:
         
  International
Telecom 		US Telecom Corporate and
Other *		 Total
         
         
Operating income (loss) $ 18,830   $ (1,591 ) $ (8,565 ) $ 8,674  
Depreciation expense   12,894     17,942     303     31,139  
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions   251     1,740     -     1,991  
EBITDA $ 31,975   $ 18,091   $ (8,262 ) $ 41,804  
         
Stock-based compensation   35     137     1,544     1,716  
Transaction-related charges   -     -     1,038     1,038  
(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers   333     1,287     48     1,668  
ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 32,343   $ 19,515   $ (5,632 ) $ 46,226  
         
         
For the three months ended December 31, 2023 is as follows:
         
  International
Telecom 		US Telecom Corporate and
Other *		 Total
         
         
Operating income (loss) $ 12,244   $ (1,803 ) $ (7,177 ) $ 3,264  
Depreciation expense   14,774     19,279     583     34,636  
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions   269     2,853     -     3,122  
EBITDA $ 27,287   $ 20,329   $ (6,594 ) $ 41,022  
         
Stock-based compensation   125     137     1,801     2,063  
Restructuring and reorganization expenses   3,491     3,097     -     6,588  
Transaction-related charges   -     38     16     54  
(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers   (35 )   3,888     (2,564 )   1,289  
ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 30,868   $ 27,489   $ (7,341 ) $ 51,016  
         
 
          Table 5 (continued)
ATN International, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(In Thousands)
         
For the year ended December 31, 2024 is as follows:
         
  International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total
         
         
Operating income (loss) $ 75,773   $ (44,443 ) $ (32,125 ) $ (795 )
Depreciation expense   63,708     73,995     633     138,336  
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions   1,006     6,901     -     7,907  
EBITDA $ 140,487   $ 36,453   $ (31,492 ) $ 145,448  
         
Stock-based compensation   354     621     7,261     8,236  
Restructuring and reorganization expenses   1,489     1,167     879     3,535  
Transaction-related charges   -     3,789     1,058     4,847  
(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers   (15,179 )   2,529     (601 )   (13,251 )
Goodwill impairment   -     35,269     -     35,269  
ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 127,151   $ 79,828   $ (22,895 ) $ 184,084  
         
         
For the year ended December 31, 2023 is as follows:
         
  International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total
         
         
Operating income (loss) $ 53,420   $ (5,522 ) $ (34,723 ) $ 13,175  
Depreciation expense   57,420     81,594     2,613     141,627  
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions   1,253     11,383     -     12,636  
EBITDA $ 112,093   $ 87,455   $ (32,110 ) $ 167,438  
         
Stock-based compensation   431     247     7,857     8,535  
Restructuring and reorganization expenses   3,491     7,737     -     11,228  
Transaction-related charges   -     171     380     551  
(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers   (60 )   4,323     (2,564 )   1,699  
ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 115,955   $ 99,933   $ (26,437 ) $ 189,451  
         



        Table 6
ATN International, Inc.
Non GAAP Measure - Net Debt Ratio
(in Thousands)
         
    December 31,   December 31,
      2024       2023  
         
         
Current portion of long-term debt *   $ 8,226     $ 24,290  
Long-term debt, net of current portion *     549,130       492,580  
         
Total debt   $ 557,356     $ 516,870  
         
Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     90,538       62,167  
         
Net Debt   $ 466,818     $ 454,703  
         
         
Adjusted EBITDA - for the four quarters ended   $ 184,084     $ 189,451  
         
         
Net Debt Ratio     2.54       2.40  
         
* Excludes Customer receivable credit facility        


________________________
1  See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

2  For the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA Guidance, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA

3  Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full definition of Net Debt Ratio.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ATN Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results; Provides 2025 Outlook

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more