MDC investigates reported fish kill at the Lake of the Ozarks

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) received several reports earlier this week of dead fish at the Lake of the Ozarks. An investigation into the reports revealed that this was likely a natural fish kill event, and that there is no reason for concern.

Fish kill events can occur naturally in Missouri, and they are classified as the sudden death of fish that occurs in a lake or stream. Each year, MDC handles around 100 fish kills and other water quality events that pose a threat to fish, wildlife, and recreation. Of these events, 75-80% are caused by natural events, as is the case with this fish kill at the Lake of the Ozarks. The rest of these events are caused by pollution, chlorinated drinking water, or chemical spills that contaminate the waterways.

In this instance, the fish kill occurs because the gizzard shad, which are planktivorous, come to shallower water to feed in instances where they did not have enough food to last them through the winter. Because the shallow water has been cold these last few weeks, the fish freeze and die. Now that the ice is melting of the lake, it is likely that citizens will notice more dead gizzard shad. Fish kills of this type frequently occur around this time of year, and bass and crappie may benefit as the shad population will spawn heavily in response to the fish kill, providing the bass and crappie with more small shad available to be eaten.

In the aftermath of a fish kill, nature will take its course and allow the decomposition process to take place. Nutrients from this process will be fed back into the ecosystem, benefiting the local plants and animals. While this may not be a pretty sight to look at for a short amount of time, it is best for the environment to let the process run its course. Any living fish in the area are safe to catch and consume.