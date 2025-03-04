John Tucker, Sales Leader from National Secure Transport, Speaking at NECANN Boston

John Tucker brings over 18 years of experience in the Fintech industry, specializing in Payments, Lending, and Banking. National Secure Transport provides clients with innovative end-to-end logistics, cash management, turnkey ATM solutions, and a cashless payment system.

The industry will learn valuable insights from John Tucker regarding payment issues for dispensaries at the upcoming event on March 21st.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Tucker, a seasoned expert in the payments and fintech industry with over 18 years of experience, currently with National Secure Transport (NST), is scheduled to speak at the upcoming New England Cannabis Convention (NECANN) in Boston, taking place on March 20-21, 2025. John’s speaking engagement will be on Saturday, March 21st at 2:00 p.m. in Room 204.Tucker will address the critical payment challenges faced by dispensaries, focusing on secure cash management and innovative payment solutions tailored for high-risk industries like cannabis.Drawing from his extensive background, Tucker will delve into the logistics of transporting and managing large sums of cash efficiently. He will highlight the importance of advanced technologies such as smart safes and recyclers, which streamline cash handling and reduce theft risks. He will also focus on the challenges around cashless payment solutions including the nationwide shutdowns, and the recent $950,000 lawsuit against Trulieve for utilizing said solutions.As the cannabis industry continues to expand, Tucker aims to provide dispensary owners and stakeholders with strategies to navigate regulatory complexities, ensuring both safety and compliance.NECANN Boston 2025 is set to be a pivotal event for cannabis professionals, offering a platform for education, networking, and collaboration. Attendees can look forward to gaining valuable insights from industry leaders like John Tucker, enhancing their understanding of effective cash management practices in the evolving cannabis market.For a deeper insight into John Tucker's expertise and perspectives on cash management within the cannabis industry, you can watch the following interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fg33Pm3UXuM About John Tucker:John Tucker brings over 18 years of experience in the Fintech industry, specializing in Payments, Lending, and Banking. He holds an MBA and three bachelor's degrees in Accounting, Business Management, and Journalism. Connect with him on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/johntucker99 About National Secure Transport (NST):National Secure Transport (NST) provides clients with innovative end-to-end logistics, cash management, turnkey ATM solutions, and a cashless payment system. The company’s customer-service-oriented approach to cash management ensures safety, compliance, and first-rate customer success while saving clients time and money. National Secure Transport utilizes the latest advanced tracking technology, vehicle safety, and 24/7 all-encompassing surveillance for our fleet of armored vehicles. With top-of-the-line multiple GPS tracking systems and real-time vehicle CCTV technologies, the team keeps cash safe every step of the way. National Secure Transport utilizes the industry’s leading fully integrated cash management software to ensure accuracy, reduce risk, and eliminate time-consuming data entry with real-time reporting. For information, visit www.NationalSecureTransport.com

