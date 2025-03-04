Chairs Comer & Jordan Announce IRS Whistleblowers as Guests for President Trump’s Joint Session of Congress Address

WASHINGTON—House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) announced that IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler will be their guests at President Donald Trump’s Joint Session of Congress address on Tuesday, March 4.

“Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler embody the highest standards of the federal workforce. They are honorable public servants who risked their careers and livelihoods to expose misconduct and politicization in the federal criminal investigation of Hunter Biden. For doing the right thing, they faced retaliation from the Biden-Harris Administration. We will continue to stand with these brave whistleblowers and are proud to welcome and honor Gary and Joe as our guests at President Trump’s address before a joint session of Congress,” said Chairmen Comer and Jordan.

“It’s an honor for us to be invited to President Trump’s joint address to Congress by chairmen Comer and Jordan. We appreciate their steadfast support and recognition of the sacrifices we made for telling the truth and the retaliation we are still suffering for blowing the whistle. We look forward to continuing to work with them and the Administration toward justice for whistleblowers like us and accountability for the retaliators, both of which are long overdue,” said Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler.