North Carolina Collaborative Attorney Network Featured On The Respectful Divorce Podcast

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

Divorce With Respect Week® runs through March 9, 2025, and is a nationwide effort to educate divorcing couples about peaceful options for divorce.

NC, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Members of North Carolina Collaborative Attorney Network Ashley-Nicole Russell, Robin Mermans, and Ashley Michael were recently guests on The Respectful Divorce Podcast discussing the no-court Collaborative Divorce process and the Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast is hosted by Tim Crouch and speaks with divorce professionals discussing the different options people have for divorce.“Collaborative Divorce is a beautiful process because of the transparency,” said Collaborative Divorce Attorney Ashley-Nicole Russell. “People assume divorce is a war like culture and if we can just break that down and let people understand that divorce doesn't have to automatically mean that, divorce can mean Collaborative Divorce first instead of going to the court to fight it out.”Divorce With Respect Weekruns through March 9, 2025, and is a nationwide effort to educate divorcing couples about peaceful options for divorce like the Collaborative Divorce process.“Almost 20 years ago I went through my own a divorce and at the time I wasn't an attorney," said Collaborative Divorce Attorney Robin Mermans. “I hired an attorney and thousands of dollars and months later we had nothing to show but more animosity and conflict rather than resolution. After that I said there is a much better way to do divorce and I did some research and found Collaborative Divorce.”During Divorce With Respect WeekCollaborative Divorce professionals in North Carolina and across the nation are offering free 30 minute consultations. Anyone interested in speaking with a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional should go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a professional near them.“I love that I can help solve problems in a creative way for families," said Ashley Michael, a Collaborative Divorce attorney. “I knew that I was drawn to helping others and I’ve found my niche with wanting to help families and my community.”The North Carolina Collaborative Attorney Network was founded in 2017 to help couples in North Carolina facing the crises of divorce are aware of the Collaborative Divorce option. They work to help the public find attorneys who provide the highest quality collaborative process. You can learn more about The North Carolina Collaborative Attorney Network at https://nc-can.org/ To listen to this episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, go to https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/nc-can-divorce-with-respect-week-2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.