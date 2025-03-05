59% of Respondents Want More Government Investment in Virtual Healthcare, New Survey Finds

Raihan Masroor, Founder at Your Doctors Online Should the Canadian government invest in virtual healthcare? For which of the minor illnesses would you prefer virtual care over an in-person visit?

Survey Reveals Strong Public Appetite for Accessible Telemedicine, Highlighting Minor Illnesses & Mental Health Support as Key Drivers for Government Investment

Canadians are increasingly recognizing the value of virtual healthcare, but this survey highlights key areas where improvements are needed. ” — Raihan Masroor, Founder at Your Doctors Online

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new survey conducted by Your Doctors Online, a leading telemedicine platform, reveals that 59% of respondents believe virtual healthcare should be a government priority. The findings highlight a growing demand for accessible, convenient, and efficient digital healthcare solutions across the country.

The survey, which polled 100 respondents, sheds light on Canada’s evolving telemedicine landscape, uncovering key trends in adoption, concerns, and future expectations for virtual healthcare.

While 51% of respondents have already used telemedicine, a further 30% express interest in trying it, suggesting that digital healthcare has significant room for expansion.

As telemedicine gains traction, experts emphasize the importance of expanding services to rural and underserved communities, where access to in-person healthcare remains limited. Many individuals in remote areas report difficulty in obtaining timely medical care compared to urban regions. This disparity underscores the need for improved digital infrastructure and targeted policy measures to ensure equitable healthcare access.

Despite this growing interest, barriers such as the lack of physical examination (58%) and concerns over insurance coverage (32%) continue to hold back wider adoption. Interestingly, the study also found that many Canadians see virtual healthcare as an ideal solution for minor illnesses, with 59% preferring telemedicine for colds, flu, and minor infections.

“While telemedicine is gaining traction, concerns around physical examinations and affordability must be addressed to ensure that all Canadians can benefit from digital healthcare services. The overwhelming support for government investment also signals a clear public demand for strengthening virtual care infrastructure,” said Raihan Masroor, Founder at Your Doctors Online.

Additionally, mental health services are emerging as a key area for telemedicine growth. Over 40% of respondents expressed interest in online therapy or counseling, with flexible scheduling (32%) and lower costs (20%) identified as major motivators for using virtual mental health services.

In 2025, the overall Digital Health market in Canada is projected to reach USD 3.93 billion, with an expected annual growth rate of 7.00% between 2025 and 2029, leading to a market volume of USD 5.16 billion by 2029. Within this sector, Online Doctor Consultations are anticipated to generate USD 235.02 million in revenue in 2025.

Key Survey Findings:

Adoption of Telemedicine:

51% of respondents have used virtual healthcare at least once.

30% are interested but have not yet tried it.

Barriers to Telemedicine Use:

58% cite the lack of a physical examination as a major concern.

32% worry about insurance coverage and cost.

Preferred Use Cases for Telemedicine:

59% prefer virtual consultations for colds, flu, and minor infections.

56% find it useful for prescription refills and medication adjustments.

Mental Health and Telemedicine:

40% are interested in using virtual therapy or counseling.

32% say flexible scheduling would encourage them to seek mental health support online.

Government Investment in Telemedicine:

59% believe virtual healthcare should be a government priority.

33% think in-person healthcare should remain the main focus.

Future Enhancements for Virtual Healthcare:

57% would be more likely to use telemedicine if it included access to lab requisitions and imaging orders.

42% support integrating mental health services within telemedicine platforms.



