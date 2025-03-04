Heart Health Event

Heart Health is at the Forefront at Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

EVESHAM, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than one hundred local healthcare leaders and community members gathered at Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Thursday. The group learned about the latest in cutting-edge heart-healthy tactics and the innovative cardiac health management. The event was part of the home’s special cardiac wellness program to commemorate American Heart Month.Jennifer Hollock, C-NP, a guest speaker from Henrico Cardiology Associates, provided valuable insights on cardiac health. She covered crucial topics including cholesterol management, the importance of knowing key health numbers, medication adherence, when to consult with a cardiologist, and heart-healthy exercises.The program highlighted wellness through multiple approaches, featuring meditation sessions, heart-healthy food demonstrations, and refreshing cold-pressed juices. Heart-healthy refreshments were served throughout the afternoon, reinforcing the educational components with practical dietary choices."Our goal was to create an engaging event that educated our community while also demonstrating practical ways to incorporate heart-healthy habits into daily life," shares Andrea Bagwell, the Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Administrator. "The enthusiasm from all participants made this event truly special."Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is home to a dedicated 37-bed cardiac unit with its own specialized care team and comprehensive treatment protocols. The unit represents Westport’s commitment to providing expert care for patients with heart conditions, from post-surgical recovery to cardiac rehabilitation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.