Tennessee Aquatic Project's Annual Swimathon on March 29, 2025

Make a Splash for a Great Cause! TAP’s Annual Swimathon is Making Waves on March 29th

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to dive into action! The Tennessee Aquatic Project (TAP) is making waves once again with its annual Swimathon.

Imagine a child who has never set foot in a pool, never explored beneath the waves, never dared to dream beyond their neighborhood. The Tennessee Aquatic Project (TAP) is changing that—one swim stroke at a time.

On Saturday, March 29, 2025, TAP will be at the J.C. Napier Recreation Center for a high-energy morning of swimming, cheering, and giving back. Thirty incredible young swimmers will be hitting the water to raise funds for TAP, a beloved 30-year-old organization that empowers youth ages 8-18 through swimming, SCUBA diving, wilderness survival, environmental leadership, and international travel.

This will be a great chance for the public to support a life-changing initiative. Donations will help to fund various initiatives and fuel TAP’s expansion in the fall 2025 and beyond. The young swimmers will gain confidence, skills, and unforgettable experiences from this wonderful event.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Location: J.C. Napier Recreation Center Pool, 73 Fairfield Ave, Nashville, TN 37210

Limited seating available

To learn more about TAP, our inspiring swimmers, and how you can contribute, please visit our official website at www.tennesseeaquaticproject.org.

Let’s make a splash together!

