Orion Group Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

HOUSTON, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2024:

  • Contract revenues increased 7.6% to $216.9 million versus the prior year period
  • GAAP net income of $6.8 million or $0.17 per diluted share compared to a GAAP net loss of $4.4 million or a loss of $0.13 per diluted share year-over-year
  • Adjusted net income of $6.4 million or $0.16 per diluted share versus Adjusted net income of $2.3 million or $0.07 per diluted share in the fourth quarter last year
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 15.3% to $17.1 million compared to the prior year period
  • Cash flow from operations of $13.4 million
  • Contracted backlog, including awards subsequent to quarter end, totaled $977.3 million

Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2024:

  • Contract revenues increased 11.9% to $796.4 million versus the prior year
  • GAAP net loss of $1.6 million or a loss of $0.05 per diluted share compared to a GAAP net loss of $17.9 million or a loss of $0.55 per diluted share last year
  • Adjusted net income of $5.2 million or $0.15 per diluted share versus an Adjusted net loss of $10.1 million or a loss of $0.31 per diluted share last year
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 75.9% to $41.9 million compared to $23.8 million for the prior year
  • Cash flow from operations of $12.7 million compared to $17.2 million for the prior year

See definitions and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures elsewhere in this release.

Management Commentary

“2024 ended on a high note with our team delivering improved performance through the disciplined execution of our strategic objectives. We remain focused on smart, profitable revenue growth and better earnings. For the full year, revenue was up almost 12% to $796.4 million, gross profit improved 48% to $91 million, and Adjusted EBITDA increased 76%,” said Travis Boone, Chief Executive Officer of Orion Group Holdings.

“We did what we said we would do and we have built a cohesive organization that is focused on winning high-value, long-term projects with the right pricing to drive improved profitability. In Marine, our opportunity continues to be immense, and we have a growing pipeline in the Atlantic and Gulf regions as well as the Department of Defense work in the Pacific. Orion Concrete is a great turnaround story and our outstanding work is being recognized by Tier-one general contractors, who trust our team to deliver their projects successfully. With these partners, we are expanding both in scope and geography, ranging from 35 data centers in several states to Costco’s largest distribution center in Florida.”

“Through our high-quality work and commitment to safety, we have strengthened our reputation in our markets, and we are attracting new clients and partners, as well as deepening our longstanding relationships. Our recent contract awards reflect the value of building these strong and enduring relationships. So far in the first quarter of 2025, we have been successful in winning almost $250 million of new contract awards. We have a disciplined approach to winning projects that reflects our value.”

“In 2025, we are focused on continuing to make investments that will help us capture key opportunities within our pipeline, which now sits at approximately $16 billion. Given Marine’s longer lead times on large projects in our backlog, we expect 2025 revenue to be slightly higher than 2024 revenue. While strategically investing in future opportunities, we are focused on continued progress expanding margins in 2025 and building our backlog. We see 2026 as a year of transformational growth.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Contract revenues of $216.9 million increased $15.3 million or 7.6% from $201.6 million in the fourth quarter last year, primarily due to an increase in revenue in both the Marine and Concrete segments.

Gross profit increased to $30.3 million or 14.0% of revenue, up from $23.0 million or 11.4% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increases in gross profit dollars and margin were primarily driven by improved performance of projects in both segments stemming from higher-quality projects and improved execution.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $21.6 million, up from $17.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. As a percentage of total contract revenues, SG&A expenses increased to 9.9% from 8.5%. The increases in SG&A dollars and percentage reflect an increase in the fourth quarter of 2024 in compensation expense, business development spending and legal expenses.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $6.8 million ($0.17 per diluted share) compared to a net loss of $4.4 million ($0.13 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Fourth quarter 2024 net income included $0.4 million ($0.01 diluted loss per share) of non-recurring items. Fourth quarter 2024 adjusted net income was $6.4 million ($0.16 diluted income per share).

EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $14.9 million, resulting in a 6.9% EBITDA margin, as compared to EBITDA of $6.5 million, resulting in a 3.2% EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $17.1 million, or a 7.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin. This compares to Adjusted EBITDA of $14.8 million, or 7.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin in the prior year period.

Backlog

Total backlog at December 31, 2024 was $729.1 million, compared to $690.5 million at September 30, 2024 and $762.2 million at December 31, 2023. Backlog for the Marine segment was $582.8 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $537.0 million at September 30, 2024 and $602.5 million at December 31, 2023. Backlog for the Concrete segment was $146.3 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $153.5 million at September 30, 2024 and $159.7 million at December 31, 2023.

Total backlog, including awards issued subsequent to quarter end, increased almost $100 million to $977 million as of the issuance of this release compared to total backlog, including awards issued subsequent to quarter end last year, of $883 million.

Balance Sheet Update

As of December 31, 2024, current assets were $269.3 million, including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $28.3 million. Total debt outstanding as of December 31, 2024 was $23.2 million. At the end of the quarter, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

On March 4, 2025, the Company executed Amendment No. 6 to the Loan Agreement with White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC and the Lenders party thereto. This amendment, among other things, (i) reduces term loan and revolver pricing by 50 basis-points, (ii) provides greater operational and administrative flexibility, including less restrictive financial covenants and (iii) extends the maturity date to May 15, 2028 resetting the prepayment and make-whole.

2025 Financial Guidance

The following forward-looking guidance reflects the Company’s current expectations and beliefs as of March 4, 2025 and is subject to change. The following statements apply only as of the date of this disclosure and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included elsewhere in this document.

For the full year 2025, Orion currently anticipates the following:

  • Revenue in the range of $800 million to $850 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $42 million to $46 million
  • Adjusted EPS in the range of $0.11 to $0.17
  • Capital expenditures in the range of $25 million to $35 million

Conference Call Details

Orion Group Holdings will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. To participate, please call (844) 481-2994 and ask for the Orion Group Holdings Conference Call. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Orion’s website at https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com/investor/ and will be archived for replay.

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas. The Company’s website is located at: https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com.

Backlog Definition

Backlog consists of projects under contract that have either (a) not been started, or (b) are in progress but are not yet complete. The Company cannot guarantee that the revenue implied by its backlog will be realized, or, if realized, will result in earnings. Backlog can fluctuate from period to period due to the timing and execution of contracts. The typical duration of the Company’s projects ranges from three to nine months on shorter projects to multiple years on larger projects. The Company's backlog at any point in time includes both revenue it expects to realize during the next twelve-month period as well as revenue it expects to realize in future years.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the financial measures “adjusted net income/loss,” “adjusted earnings/loss per share,” “EBITDA,” "Adjusted EBITDA" and “Adjusted EBITDA margin."  These measurements are “non-GAAP financial measures” under rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Regulation G. The non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies that use similarly titled measures. By reporting such non-GAAP financial information, the Company does not intend to give such information greater prominence than comparable GAAP financial information. Investors are urged to consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to and not in substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per share should not be viewed as an equivalent financial measure to net income/loss or earnings/loss per share. Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per share exclude certain items that management believes are one-time items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. The Company believes these adjusted financial measures are a useful supplement to earnings/loss calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Orion Group Holdings defines EBITDA as net income/loss before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting EBITDA for certain items that management believes are one-time items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA for the period by contract revenues for the period. The GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net income, while the GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA margin is operating margin, which represents operating income divided by contract revenues. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are used internally to evaluate current operating expense, operating efficiency, and operating profitability on a variable cost basis, by excluding the depreciation and amortization expenses, primarily related to capital expenditures and acquisitions, and net interest and tax expenses. Additionally, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information regarding the Company's ability to meet future debt service and working capital requirements while providing an overall evaluation of the Company's financial condition. In addition, EBITDA is used internally for incentive compensation purposes. The Company includes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to provide transparency to investors as they are commonly used by investors and others in assessing performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin have certain limitations as analytical tools and should not be used as a substitute for operating margin, net income, cash flows, or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters discussed in this press release may constitute or include projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, of which provisions the Company is availing itself. Certain forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as 'believes', 'expects', 'may', 'will', 'could', 'should', 'seeks', 'approximately', 'intends', 'plans', 'estimates', or 'anticipates', or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, intentions, estimates, forecasts, guidance, outlook, assumptions, or goals. In particular, statements regarding our pipeline of opportunities, financial guidance and future operations or results, including those set forth in this press release, and any other statement, express or implied, concerning financial guidance or future operating results or the future generation of or ability to generate revenues, income, net income, gross profit, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, or cash flow, including to service debt or maintain compliance with debt covenants, and including any estimates, guidance, forecasts or assumptions regarding future revenues or revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include project award announcements, estimated project start dates, ramp-up of contract activity and contract options, which may or may not be awarded in the future. Forward-looking statements involve risks, including those associated with the Company's fixed price contracts that impacts profits, unforeseen productivity delays that may alter the final profitability of the contract, cancellation of the contract by the customer for unforeseen reasons, delays or decreases in funding by the customer, levels and predictability of government funding or other governmental budgetary constraints, and any potential contract options which may or may not be awarded in the future, and are at the sole discretion of award by the customer. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results. Considering these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, goals, intentions, or objectives will be achieved or realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update information contained in this press release whether as a result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Please refer to the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on March 1, 2024 which is available on its website at www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com or at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and filings and press releases subsequent to such Annual Report on Form 10-K (including the Company’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K once filed) for additional and more detailed discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, estimates or forecasts.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)
(Unaudited)
                       
  Three months ended   Year ended
  December 31,    December 31, 
  2024        2023        2024        2023  
Contract revenues   216,880       201,594       796,394       711,778  
Costs of contract revenues   186,603       178,627       705,234       650,115  
Gross profit   30,277       22,967       91,160       61,663  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   21,557       17,160       82,537       69,431  
Amortization of intangible assets         44             427  
Gain on disposal of assets, net   (912 )     (540 )     (2,898 )     (8,455 )
Intangible asset impairment loss         6,890             6,890  
Operating income (loss)   9,632       (587 )     11,521       (6,630 )
Other (expense) income:                      
Other income   58       49       357       641  
Interest income   110       13       207       103  
Interest expense   (3,045 )     (3,985 )     (13,381 )     (11,659 )
Other expense, net   (2,877 )     (3,923 )     (12,817 )     (10,915 )
Income (loss) before income taxes   6,755       (4,510 )     (1,296 )     (17,545 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   1       (145 )     348       330  
Net income (loss) $ 6,754     $ (4,365 )   $ (1,644 )   $ (17,875 )
                       
Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.17     $ (0.13 )   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.55 )
Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.17     $ (0.13 )   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.55 )
Shares used to compute income (loss) per share:                      
Basic   38,930,587       32,528,213       34,783,256       32,346,992  
Diluted   38,943,811       32,528,213       34,783,256       32,346,992  
                               
                               


                       
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Results of Operations
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
                       
  Three months ended December 31,
  2024     2023  
  Amount   Percent     Amount   Percent  
  (dollar amounts in thousands)    
Contract revenues                      
Marine segment                      
Public sector $ 112,433   78.1 %   $ 98,275     72.7 %
Private sector   31,526   21.9 %     36,888     27.3 %
Marine segment total $ 143,959   100.0 %   $ 135,163     100.0 %
Concrete segment                      
Public sector $ 7,982   10.9 %   $ 2,635     4.0 %
Private sector   64,939   89.1 %     63,796     96.0 %
Concrete segment total $ 72,921   100.0 %   $ 66,431     100.0 %
Total $ 216,880         $ 201,594        
                       
Operating income (loss)                      
Marine segment $ 7,165   5.0 %   $ 4,257     3.1 %
Concrete segment   2,467   3.4 %     (4,844 )   (7.3 )%
Total $ 9,632         $ (587 )      
                       
  Year ended December 31,
  2024     2023  
  Amount   Percent     Amount   Percent  
  (dollar amounts in thousands)    
Contract revenues                      
Marine segment                      
Public sector $ 403,428   77.4 %   $ 292,088     73.8 %
Private sector   117,822   22.6 %     103,829     26.2 %
Marine segment total $ 521,250   100.0 %   $ 395,917     100.0 %
Concrete segment                      
Public sector $ 28,193   10.2 %   $ 20,297     6.4 %
Private sector   246,951   89.8 %     295,564     93.6 %
Concrete segment total $ 275,144   100.0 %   $ 315,861     100.0 %
Total $ 796,394         $ 711,778        
                       
Operating income (loss)                      
Marine segment $ 2,318   0.4 %   $ 3,670     0.9 %
Concrete segment   9,203   3.3 %     (10,300 )   (3.3 )%
Total $ 11,521         $ (6,630 )      
                       
                       


                       
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
(In thousands except per share information)
(Unaudited)
                       
  Three months ended   Year ended
  December 31,    December 31, 
  2024        2023        2024        2023    
Net income (loss) $ 6,754     $ (4,365 )   $ (1,644 )   $ (17,875 )  
Adjusting items and the tax effects:                      
Net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale                     (5,202 )  
Share-based compensation   1,079       209       4,009       2,042    
ERP implementation   488       568       2,129       1,378    
Severance   19       683       104       809    
Intangible asset impairment loss         6,890             6,890    
Process improvement initiatives   589             982          
Tax rate of 23% applied to adjusting items (1)   (501 )     (1,921 )     (1,662 )     (1,361 )  
Total adjusting items and the tax effects   1,674       6,429       5,562       4,556    
Federal and state tax valuation allowances   (2,069 )     277       1,275       3,238    
Adjusted net income (loss) $ 6,359     $ 2,341     $ 5,193     $ (10,081 )  
Adjusted EPS $ 0.16     $ 0.07     $ 0.15     $ (0.31 )  

________________________

(1) Items are taxed discretely using the Company's blended tax rate.
   


                         
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations
(In Thousands, Except Margin Data)
(Unaudited)
                         
  Three months ended
 		Year ended
  December 31, 
 		December 31,
  2024        2023        2024        2023    
Net income (loss) $ 6,754     $ (4,365 )   $ (1,644 )   $ (17,875 )  
Income tax expense (benefit)   1       (145 )     348       330    
Interest expense, net   2,935       3,972       13,174       11,556    
Depreciation and amortization   5,207       6,996       22,765       23,878    
EBITDA (1)   14,897       6,458       34,643       17,889    
Share-based compensation   1,079       209       4,009       2,042    
Net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale                     (5,202 )  
ERP implementation   488       568       2,129       1,378    
Severance   19       683       104       809    
Intangible asset impairment loss         6,890             6,890    
Process improvement initiatives   589             982          
Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 17,072     $ 14,808     $ 41,867     $ 23,806    
Operating income margin   4.4 %     (0.3 )%     1.5 %     (1.0 )%  
Impact of depreciation and amortization   2.5 %     3.5 %     2.9 %     3.4 %  
Impact of share-based compensation   0.5 %     0.1 %     0.5 %     0.3 %  
Impact of net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale   %     %     %     (0.7 )%  
Impact of ERP implementation   0.2 %     0.3 %     0.3 %     0.2 %  
Impact of severance   %     0.3 %     %     0.1 %  
Impact of intangible asset impairment loss   %     3.4 %     %     1.0 %  
Impact of process improvement initiatives   0.3 %     %     0.1 %     %  
Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)   7.9 %     7.3 %     5.3 %     3.3 %  

________________________

(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation, net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale, ERP implementation, severance, intangible asset impairment loss and process improvement initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by contract revenues.
   


                           
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations by Segment
(In Thousands, Except Margin Data)
(Unaudited)
                           
  Marine
 		  Concrete
  Three months ended
 		  Three months ended
  December 31,
 		  December 31,
  2024        2023     2024        2023    
Operating income (loss)   7,165       4,257       2,467       (4,844 )  
Other income   25       49       33          
Depreciation and amortization   4,288       5,801       919       1,195    
EBITDA (1)   11,478       10,107       3,419       (3,649 )  
Share-based compensation   976       175       103       34    
ERP implementation   325       352       163       216    
Severance   19       683                
Intangible asset impairment loss                     6,890    
Process Improvement initiatives   387             202          
Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 13,185     $ 11,317     $ 3,887     $ 3,491    
Operating income margin   5.0 %     3.2 %     3.4 %     (7.3 )%  
Impact of other income   %     %     %     %  
Impact of depreciation and amortization   3.0 %     4.3 %     1.3 %     1.8 %  
Impact of share-based compensation   0.7 %     0.1 %     0.1 %     0.1 %  
Impact of ERP implementation   0.2 %     0.3 %     0.2 %     0.3 %  
Impact of severance   %     0.5 %     %     %  
Impact of intangible asset impairment loss   %     %     %     10.4 %  
Impact of process improvement initiatives   0.3 %     %     0.3 %     %  
Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)   9.2 %     8.4 %     5.3 %     5.3 %  
                             
  Marine
 		  Concrete
  Year ended
 		  Year ended
  December 31, 
 		  December 31, 
  2024        2023     2024        2023    
Operating income (loss)   2,318       3,670       9,203       (10,300 )  
Other income   242       641       115          
Depreciation and amortization   18,693       18,219       4,072       5,659    
EBITDA (1)   21,253       22,530       13,390       (4,641 )  
Share-based compensation   3,711       1,958       298       84    
Net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale         (5,202 )              
ERP implementation   1,393       766       736       612    
Severance   104       721             88    
Intangible asset impairment loss                     6,890    
Process improvement initiatives   643             339          
Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 27,104     $ 20,773     $ 14,763     $ 3,033    
Operating income margin   0.5 %     0.8 %     3.4 %     (3.3 )%  
Impact of other income   %     0.2 %     %     %  
Impact of depreciation and amortization   3.6 %     4.6 %     1.5 %     1.9 %  
Impact of share-based compensation   0.7 %     0.5 %     0.1 %     %  
Impact of net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale   %     (1.3 )%     %     %  
Impact of ERP implementation   0.3 %     0.2 %     0.3 %     0.2 %  
Impact of severance   %     0.2 %     %     %  
Impact of intangible asset impairment loss   %     %     %     2.2 %  
Impact of process improvement initiatives   0.1 %     %     0.1 %     %  
Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)   5.2 %     5.2 %     5.4 %     1.0 %  

________________________

(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation, net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale, ERP implementation, severance, intangible asset impairment loss and process improvement initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by contract revenues.
   


                         
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Summarized
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited) 		 
                         
  Three months ended   Year ended  
  December 31,    December 31,   
  2024        2023        2024        2023    
Net income (loss) $ 6,754     $ (4,365 )   $ (1,644 )   $ (17,875 )  
Adjustments to remove non-cash and non-operating items   8,144       16,248       36,018       32,641    
Cash flow from net income after adjusting for non-cash and non-operating items   14,898       11,883       34,374       14,766    
Change in operating assets and liabilities (working capital)   (1,535 )     33,796       (21,698 )     2,412    
Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 13,363     $ 45,679     $ 12,676     $ 17,178    
Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities $ (2,760 )   $ (3,221 )   $ (11,482 )   $ 2,170    
Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities $ (10,541 )   $ (15,401 )   $ (3,816 )   $ 7,806    
                         
Capital expenditures (included in investing activities above) $ (3,447 )   $ (2,231 )   $ (14,091 )   $ (8,909 )  
                                 
                                 


           
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
           
  Year ended December 31, 
  2024        2023  
Cash flows from operating activities          
Net loss $ (1,644 )   $ (17,875 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:          
Depreciation and amortization   15,545       18,844  
Amortization of ROU operating leases   9,960       6,763  
Amortization of ROU finance leases   7,220       5,034  
Write-off of debt issuance costs upon debt modification         119  
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs   2,015       1,616  
Deferred income taxes   (27 )     (103 )
Stock-based compensation   4,009       2,042  
Gain on disposal of assets, net   (2,898 )     (8,455 )
Intangible asset impairment loss         6,890  
Allowance for credit losses   194       (109 )
Change in operating assets and liabilities:          
Accounts receivable   1,892       14,129  
Income tax receivable   143       (224 )
Inventory   (554 )     (729 )
Prepaid expenses and other   41       (55 )
Contract assets   (2,885 )     (37,619 )
Accounts payable   16,018       (4,507 )
Accrued liabilities   (10,920 )     11,817  
Operating lease liabilities   (8,662 )     (6,807 )
Income tax payable   (63 )     48  
Contract liabilities   (16,708 )     26,359  
Net cash provided by operating activities   12,676       17,178  
Cash flows from investing activities:          
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   2,609       11,079  
Purchase of property and equipment   (14,091 )     (8,909 )
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities   (11,482 )     2,170  
Cash flows from financing activities:          
Borrowings on credit   72,589       106,958  
Payments made on borrowings on credit   (73,067 )     (104,431 )
Payments on term loan   (15,000 )      
Proceeds from failed sale-leaseback arrangement         14,702  
Payments on failed sale-leaseback arrangement   (5,855 )      
Proceeds from sale-leaseback financing         2,397  
Loan costs from Credit Agreement and prior credit facility   (393 )     (6,537 )
Payments of finance lease liabilities   (8,929 )     (4,791 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock   26,421        
Payments related to tax withholding for share-based compensation   (479 )     (492 )
Exercises of stock options   897        
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (3,816 )     7,806  
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (2,622 )     27,154  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   30,938       3,784  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 28,316     $ 30,938  
           
           


           
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)
           
  December 31,       December 31, 
  2024     2023  
  (Unaudited)      
           
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,316     $ 30,938  
Accounts receivable:          
Trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $555 and $361, respectively   106,304       101,229  
Retainage   35,633       42,044  
Income taxes receivable   483       626  
Other current   3,127       3,864  
Inventory   1,974       2,699  
Contract assets   84,407       81,522  
Prepaid expenses and other   9,084       8,894  
Total current assets   269,328       271,816  
Property and equipment, net of depreciation   86,098       87,834  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net of amortization   27,101       25,696  
Financing lease right-of-use assets, net of amortization   25,806       23,602  
Inventory, non-current   7,640       6,361  
Deferred income tax asset   17       26  
Other non-current   1,327       1,558  
Total assets $ 417,317     $ 416,893  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Current liabilities:          
Current debt, net of issuance costs $ 426     $ 13,453  
Accounts payable:          
Trade   97,139       80,294  
Retainage   1,310       2,527  
Accrued liabilities   26,294       37,074  
Income taxes payable   507       570  
Contract liabilities   47,371       64,079  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   7,546       9,254  
Current portion of financing lease liabilities   10,580       8,665  
Total current liabilities   191,173       215,916  
Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs   22,751       23,740  
Operating lease liabilities   20,837       16,632  
Financing lease liabilities   11,346       13,746  
Other long-term liabilities   20,503       25,320  
Deferred income tax liability   28       64  
Total liabilities   266,638       295,418  
Stockholders’ equity:          
Preferred stock -- $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none issued          
Common stock -- $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 authorized, 39,681,597 and 33,260,011 issued; 38,970,366 and 32,548,780 outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   397       333  
Treasury stock, 711,231 shares, at cost, as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   (6,540 )     (6,540 )
Additional paid-in capital   220,513       189,729  
Retained loss   (63,691 )     (62,047 )
Total stockholders’ equity   150,679       121,475  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 417,317     $ 416,893  
           
           


           
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Guidance – Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
           
  Year Ending
  December 31, 2025
    Low     High
Net (loss) income $ (2,226 )   $ 1,533  
Income tax benefit   (291 )     (50 )
Interest expense, net   9,815       9,815  
Depreciation and amortization   25,613       25,613  
EBITDA (1)   32,911       36,911  
Share-based compensation   7,604       7,604  
ERP implementation   1,485       1,485  
Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 42,000     $ 46,000  
           
________________________
(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation and ERP implementation.      
           
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Guidance – Adjusted EPS Reconciliation
(In thousands except per share information)
(Unaudited)
           
  Year Ending
  December 31, 2025
    Low     High
Net (loss) income $ (2,226 )   $ 1,533  
Adjusting items and the tax effects:          
Share-based compensation   7,604       7,604  
ERP implementation   1,485       1,485  
Tax rate of 23% applied to adjusting items (1)   (2,090 )     (2,090 )
Total adjusting items and the tax effects   6,999       6,999  
Federal and state tax valuation allowances   (471 )     (1,632 )
Adjusted net (loss) income $ 4,302     $ 6,900  
Adjusted EPS $ 0.11     $ 0.17  
               
________________________
(1) Items are taxed discretely using the Company's blended tax rate.
 

