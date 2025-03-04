Dave & Buster’s Announces Appointment of Cory Hatton to Head of Entertainment Finance, Investor Relations & Treasurer

DALLAS, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ: PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company") today announced that it has promoted Cory Hatton to the position of Head of Entertainment Finance, Investor Relations & Treasurer. Cory most recently served as Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer of the Company.

“I am excited to congratulate Cory on his well-deserved promotion and the next step in his career,” said Darin Harper, Chief Financial Officer. “Always wearing more hats than his title, Cory has been an essential resource and partner to me, and we believe the passionate pursuit of his enhanced role will serve our Company well into the future.”

“In this newly created position, Cory will solidify management’s financial thought leadership and allocation of resources towards our largest and most profitable business, Entertainment, at a critical time in the evolution of our offering” said Kevin Sheehan, Board Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer. “Cory has been a talented asset to our organization and brings outstanding experience to his expanded role.”

About Cory Hatton

Mr. Hatton joined Dave & Buster’s in October of 2022 as Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer. His career background includes finance and operational roles of increasing responsibility at Standard Chartered Bank, Mellon Capital Management, Pinnacle Entertainment, Scientific Games, and Maverick Gaming. Mr. Hatton holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Wisconsin, Madison and is a CFA charterholder.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 232 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event. The Company has 171 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 61 Main Event branded stores in 22 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Cory Hatton, Head of Entertainment Finance, Investor Relations & Treasurer

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.

Cory.Hatton@daveandbusters.com

