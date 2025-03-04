Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate in the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.® (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL on March 11, 2025 at 8:40 am ET.

The webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible HERE and by visiting the "Events and Presentations" section of Fulcrum Therapeutics’ website at https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on Fulcrum Therapeutics’ website for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s lead clinical program is pociredir, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD). Fulcrum uses proprietary technology to identify drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. For more information, visit www.fulcrumtx.com and follow us on Twitter/X (@FulcrumTx) and LinkedIn.

