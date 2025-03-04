Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,655 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,529 in the last 365 days.

Deans Ask California High Court to Provisionally License Grads Who Fail February Exam

(Subscription required) Seventeen deans of ABA-approved law schools also urged the high court to move the bar exam back to in-person testing sites in July and to scrap the new Kaplan-written questions. State bar staff have recommended returning to the testing-sites format for this summer's test.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Deans Ask California High Court to Provisionally License Grads Who Fail February Exam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more