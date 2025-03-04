Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,655 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,529 in the last 365 days.

Newsom brings the back-to-office push to California

Newsom’s directive, announced on Monday afternoon, adds to an accelerating movement toward in-person government work that has stretched across levels of government and party lines five years after the pandemic pushed many workers out of the office.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Newsom brings the back-to-office push to California

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more