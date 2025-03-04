Newsom brings the back-to-office push to California

Newsom’s directive, announced on Monday afternoon, adds to an accelerating movement toward in-person government work that has stretched across levels of government and party lines five years after the pandemic pushed many workers out of the office.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.