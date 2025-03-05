Michael Gopin Spotlights Borderland History in Giving With Gopin Initiative

Michael J. Gopin & Sylvia Gevália Landeros (Co-Founder of Travel the Pass)

Michael J. Gopin highlights Borderland history by supporting Travel the Pass, preserving El Paso’s rich heritage through his Giving With Gopin initiative.

From launching the first binational education TV channel to producing publications like Cowboys and Cosmos, their dedication to preserving and sharing the past is inspiring.” — Michael J. Gopin

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of his ongoing Giving With Gopin initiative, Michael J. Gopin is shining a spotlight on the preservation and promotion of Borderland history. In a new video, Gopin visits the historic Magoffin Home to interview Sylvia Gevália Landeros, co-founder of Travel the Pass, an organization dedicated to educating the public about the region’s rich cultural heritage.

Travel the Pass, founded in 1991 by Sylvia and well-known historian Leon Metz, has played a crucial role in preserving and sharing the stories of the Borderland. Through educational initiatives, publications, and media projects, the organization has worked to bring awareness to the area’s historical significance.

“Travel the Pass has been instrumental in ensuring the history of our region is not forgotten,” said Michael J. Gopin. “From launching the first binational education TV channel to producing publications like Cowboys and Cosmos, their dedication to preserving and sharing the past is inspiring.”

During the visit to the Magoffin Home, a landmark that reflects El Paso’s deep historical roots, Sylvia shared how Travel the Pass has highlighted historic sites throughout the Tri-State region and collaborated on various projects to promote local heritage.

As part of the Giving With Gopin initiative, The Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC proudly supports Travel the Pass’s mission to educate the community and celebrate El Paso’s diverse history. To watch the full video and learn more about Travel the Pass, click the following link.

For more information about the "Giving With Gopin" initiative and the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, please visit www.michaelgopin.com.

About the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC

For more than 50+ years of combined experience, the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC have been dedicated to providing legal representation to those who have been injured due to the negligence of others. With a focus on personal injury, including auto accidents, workplace injuries, and wrongful death cases, the firm prides itself on advocating vigorously for the compensation its clients deserve.



Exploring History At Magoffin Home | Giving with Gopin

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.