Governor’s Recovery Office for Western North Carolina Shares Recovery Progress, Launches Public Dashboard

NORTH CAROLINA, March 4 - Today, the Governor’s Recovery Office for Western North Carolina (GROW NC) shared progress on Helene recovery and launched a public dashboard at WNCRecovery.nc.gov. The newly released website features updates, resources, and information detailing progress of Helene recovery efforts, including rebuilding safe housing, restoring infrastructure, and revitalizing the economy.

“My commitment to the people of North Carolina is this: I will bring urgency, focus, transparency, and accountability to everything my administration does as we work to rebuild,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This new resource will allow us to provide regular updates on our progress along with information and resources for our neighbors in western North Carolina.”

Since January, GROW NC has worked across state agencies and with local, state, federal, and nonprofit partners to accelerate recovery in western North Carolina. Much more is left to be done but below is an overview of recovery progress.

Temporary housing programs are serving 5,720 households, ensuring they have safe, warm shelter.

4,753,466 cubic yards of right-of-way debris has been removed from WNC roadways.

84% of impacted public roads in western North Carolina are fully reopened. Nearly 1,300 roads have been reopened since the beginning of the storm.

Interstate 40 reopened to traffic on Saturday, March 1st for the first time since Hurricane Helene swelled the Pigeon River and scoured large swaths of eastbound lanes last September. The N.C. Department of Transportation and contract crews have stabilized the remaining westbound lanes and prepared them to provide one lane of traffic in each direction.

The WNC Small Business Initiative has funded 989 loans for small business owners impacted by Helene to bolster economic recovery. The program is expected to award more than 600 additional grants to small business owners across western North Carolina in the coming weeks.

Half of all state parks and cultural sites impacted by the storm have fully reopened, and all but three are open for visitors in some capacity.

“There is still so much work to do to help western North Carolina recover,” said Matt Calabria, Director of GROW NC. “Our team is committed to working quickly to ensure a robust recovery for the region, while providing complete transparency along the way.”

Governor Stein continues to advocate for additional resources from the state and federal government to support recovery efforts. In February, Governor Stein requested an additional $19 billion in federal funds to support home rebuilding, restore critical infrastructure, keep businesses open, shore up local governments, and reduce impacts from future natural disasters. He continues to work with the legislature to secure state funding to address immediate needs in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, following his request for $1.07 billion.