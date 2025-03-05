BluWater Group Dominates GNEX Las Vegas 2025 with Three Prestigious Awards

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BluWater Group, a trailblazer in luxury travel, private aviation, and high-end experiences, has emerged as a top industry leader at GNEX Conference 2025 in Las Vegas, securing three major awards. This recognition cements BluWater’s reputation as an innovator in cutting-edge technology, elite curated experiences, and aviation solutions.Setting New Standards in Luxury Travel & Private AviationBluWater received top honors for its disruptive technology, digital excellence, and visionary leadership, redefining the future of high-end travel:• Best Online Media – CuratedbyBluWater.com was recognized for its seamless digital experience, offering high-net-worth individuals access to ultra-exclusive travel experiences and revolutionizing luxury travel curation.• Best Technology – Flightwire, BluWater’s groundbreaking private aviation platform, was honored for its real-time jet charter pricing and intuitive booking system, transforming private air travel accessibility.• Entrepreneur of the Year – Blake Plumley, RRP, Founder & CEO of BluWater, received this coveted award for his visionary leadership and impact on luxury travel and aviation, driving innovation and redefining elite travel.What’s Next for BluWater?With this landmark achievement, BluWater is poised for unprecedented expansion. The company is actively pursuing new technological advancements, strategic partnerships, and global initiatives that will further elevate the luxury travel experience for its elite clientele.“We are honored to receive these prestigious awards at GNEX 2025. This recognition fuels our commitment to innovation, excellence, and delivering unparalleled luxury experiences in travel and private aviation,” said Blake Plumley, RRP, CEO of BluWater. “This is just the beginning—stay tuned for what’s next!”About BluWater GroupBluWater Group seamlessly integrates luxury vacation homes, private aviation, elite yachting, and exclusive travel experiences, setting a new standard for high-net-worth travelers. Through its portfolio of innovative platforms, BluWater is redefining the way discerning travelers access, book, and experience luxury: BluWater.com – Your gateway to high-end travel, elite experiences, and luxury lifestyle solutions. SkyDanceAir.com – Exclusive private aviation services, offering seamless private jet travel through a world-class fleet.• CuratedbyBluWater.com – A premier platform delivering bespoke travel experiences, connecting travelers with rare, high-end adventures.• BluWater.vc – The venture capital arm of BluWater, investing in disruptive innovations in travel, aviation, and hospitality.About GNEX Vacation Industry AwardsThe global recognition program highlights excellence throughout many sectors of the vacation ownership and hospitality industry. From resort specific awards, through legal, finance, technology, media, design, philanthropy, entrepreneurialism, innovation and more, there is an award to recognize every company that operates within the vacation ownership industry. For more details visit https://gnexconference.com /awards.About GNEX ConferenceWith a new destination every year, a heavy focus on networking, high-quality events, and innovative format, GNEX Conferences ( https://gnexconference.com ) attract senior-level executives from more than 100+ companies across the globe. The conference brings together a unique mix of attendees from traditionally separated segments of the hospitality industry, enabling you to network with companies that specialize in Hotels, Vacation Ownership, Resort Real Estate, Vacation Rentals, OTAs, Travel Agencies & Travel Clubs, plus all the vendors that supply them, including Resort Management, Sales & Marketing, Legal & Financial, Construction & Renovation, Technology, HR & Training and more.

