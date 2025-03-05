Lap of Love Continues to Help Pet Families in Honolulu with Compassionate End-of-Life Care

Dr. Sunshine

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since expanding to Honolulu, Dr. Sunshine has provided compassionate end-of-life care to over 200 pets, ensuring a peaceful passing in the comfort of their home. She has dedicated herself to guiding families through their pets’ final moments with dignity and love."Saying goodbye to a beloved pet is never easy and my goal is to provide comfort and compassion during one of life’s most difficult moments," said Dr. Sunshine. "It’s a privilege to support families and ensure their pets are able to pass at home surrounded by the ones they love."Through her work, Dr. Sunshine helps families navigate the difficult decision of saying goodbye to their cherished companions with kindness and understanding. Her loving and gentle approach has touched the lives of many in the Honolulu community.“From the minute I made the call to Lap of Love , the kindness and empathy that was shown was very comforting. I knew right away I had called the right place. Then, once we met Dr. Sunshine, I couldn’t believe how thoughtful and understanding she was…” said the Tejada family. “She made sure we knew what to expect. She was very clear on the process and went out of her way to ensure our dogs were ready and would not feel any pain at all. She truly made an awful experience a special one for our family by showing love and empathy not only for our dogs, but for us. We are forever grateful to her and have already recommended her to others.”Lap of Love continues to offer the following services in Honolulu:Telehospice: Telehospice services provide general guidance for concerned pet parents. A Lap of Love veterinarian will meet with you via Zoom or phone to assess your pet’s quality of life and make suggestions to make it more comfortable.In-Home Hospice: An in-home consultation with a Lap of Love veterinarian is ideal for pet parents who need reassurance they’re doing all they can for their pet before saying goodbye. Primary focuses include pain recognition, symptom management, and maintaining your pet’s happiness.In-Home Euthanasia : Lap of Love provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia to ensure a pet's final moments are spent at home with their family in their most comfortable and familiar environment.Pet Loss Support: Lap of Love offers complimentary and fee-based Pet Loss Support services in individual and small-group formats to help families cope with grief. Anyone who has experienced the loss of a pet is welcome.Lap of Love’s support center is available every day of the year, including weekends and holidays, from 1:00 am to 5:00 pm HST to answer questions from pet families and schedule appointments. Contact us at (855) 933-5683.About Lap of LoveLap of Love is the nation's leading provider of in-home veterinary hospice, euthanasia, telehospice, and pet loss support services. Founded in 2009 by Dr. Dani McVety, Lap of Love has grown into the largest network of veterinarians exclusively dedicated to in-home, end-of-life veterinary care, comprising over 400 veterinarians helping pet families in 40 states. Their mission is to honor the profound human-animal bond by empowering pet owners with the resources to make informed decisions about their pets' end-of-life care. For more information, visit www.LapofLove.com

