NIGHT OF WRATH— Now on Home Video A Thrilling Journey of Mystery and Morality

An exhilarating cinematic experience! NIGHT OF WRATH explores themes of morality, courage, and redemption.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for an exhilarating cinematic experience with NIGHT OF WRATH, a gripping new story written by Jon Cooper and directed by Robbie Bagley. This haunting tale promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats as it explores themes of morality, courage, and redemption.The film centers on Hudson Earnest, a respected leader of the Virtuous Student Society, played by the rising star Anson Bagley. Hudson and his fellow society leaders are ensnared in the ominous Nightmare on 13th, a haunted house filled with hidden secrets. As they face the eerie "Trials of Faith" devised by a mysterious figure known only as "Wrath," Hudson and his companions must confront their deepest fears and uncover the truths they have long kept buried.The film features a talented cast, including Camrey Bagley Fox as Blaire Bradford, Sam Cooper as Milo Rasmussen, Mia Bagley as Jane Earnest, Jennica Anusua as Harper Auburn, Tiffany Gale as Mrs. Earnest, and Logan Squire as Winter Reed. Each actor brings depth and intensity to their roles, delivering powerful performances that elevate the film's suspenseful narrative.With James Cooper’s striking cinematography and Robbie Bagley's sharp editing, NIGHT OF WRATH immerses viewers in a world of tension. Nyk Fry’s remarkable sound design further amplifies the film's chilling atmosphere. Executive producers Stephenie Cooper and Jean Bourne have crafted an entertaining film that provokes thought about integrity and personal redemption.DeskPop Entertainment invites viewers to immerse themselves in the gripping world of NIGHT OF WRATH, which dares its characters and audience to confront challenges, uncovering deeper truths with each passing moment. Watch the Trailer Audiences can now watch the film on Amazon Fandango at Home , and Hoopla, and the DVD can be purchased on Amazon DVD.About DeskPop Entertainment:DeskPop Entertainment offers a dynamic scope of original content ranging from light-hearted entertainment to thought-provoking, mission-driven cinema designed to stir engaging conversation.

