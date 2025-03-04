Toll Brothers’ Arizona Division Wins Four Gold Awards at The Nationals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, was recently honored with four Gold Award honors by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) at The 2024 Nationals, the home building industry’s highest awards competition.

The prestigious awards are presented by the National Association of Home Builders Sales and Marketing Council to recognize the best in the building industry for their determination, integrity, creativity and endurance. The awards span categories from product and community design to advertising, marketing and sales achievements by individuals and sales teams.





A panel of industry professionals selected finalists from more than 1,200 entries, and Toll Brothers’ Arizona Division was awarded as the Gold winner in the following categories:

Best Landscape of a Model: The Sunburst, Sereno Canyon | Scottsdale, Arizona

Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Priced $700,000 to $800,000: The Eastwood, Sterling Grove | Surprise, Arizona

Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Priced Over $1.5 Million: The Sunburst, Sereno Canyon | Scottsdale, Arizona

Best Single-Family Detached Model Home Over 4,000 Square Feet: The Sunburst, Sereno Canyon | Scottsdale, Arizona

“We are thrilled that our stunning Arizona communities are once again recognized for awards that set the benchmark for excellence in our industry,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

