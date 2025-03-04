Blueprint Digital Marketing and Trusted Experts Unveil Tips to Safely Choose Home Services & Wellness Providers

CALGARY, Alberta, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueprint Digital Marketing, in collaboration with Trusted Experts, today unveiled key tips to help consumers safely choose home services and wellness providers. With scam reports on the rise in these industries, many homeowners and renters have fallen victim to fraudulent builders, unlicensed movers, and unqualified repair technicians. To address these concerns, industry experts from across North America have shared essential questions consumers should ask to ensure they hire reputable and trustworthy service providers.

A photo that says people should ask an expert

These practical tips from experienced professionals in home building, moving, appliance repair, and wellness services will help you spot potential scams before they happen. By knowing exactly which questions to ask—and recognizing when something doesn't seem right—you can feel confident that you're choosing a legitimate service provider, whether you're moving across the country, repairing your appliances, buying a new home, or booking your next massage.

Fifth Avenue Homes (Calgary, Alberta)

Expert Tip: Always confirm a builder’s license and recent project references.

Detailed Advice:

"Homebuyers often believe that once a project starts, it’s automatically guaranteed to be completed, but unfortunately, this isn't always the case," says a representative from Fifth Avenue Homes . "To safeguard yourself, always verify that your builder holds proper licensing, request examples or tours of recent projects, and check their registration with organizations like the Canadian Home Builders' Association (CHBA) or Alberta's New Home Warranty Program. Speaking directly with past clients about their experiences is also strongly recommended."

M&M Best Movers (Edmonton, Alberta)

Expert Tip: Avoid paying large deposits up front. Legitimate movers typically ask for minimal deposits of 10% or less.

Detailed Advice:

"One common scam involves movers asking for 50% or more as a deposit," says M&M Movers . "A legitimate moving company won't ask for significant sums up front. Unfortunately, we've encountered situations where customers lost over $1,000 to fraudulent movers."

Pro Tips to Avoid Scams:

Insist on paying most of the bill upon job completion.

Always obtain a written contract detailing costs, inventory, and delivery timelines.

Walk away if the mover refuses to provide clear documentation.

Household Refrigeration & Appliance Service (Calgary, Alberta)

Expert Tip: Verify technician certifications and insist on a detailed work order before repairs start.

Detailed Advice:

"A credible technician always provides a clear work order outlining required parts and labor before beginning work," advises a representative from Household Refrigeration & Appliance Service . "Be cautious of ‘technicians’ who offer quotes over the phone without inspecting the appliance in person. Scammers frequently insist on cash payments to avoid accountability."

Pro Tips:

Always request proof of industry-recognized credentials like Red Seal certification or provincial trade licenses.

or provincial trade licenses. Be cautious of any technician insisting on cash-only payments or who refuses to offer a printed or emailed quote.

All Appliance Tech & Repair (Ottawa, Ontario)

Expert Tip: Always require an in-person inspection before agreeing to a repair quote.

Detailed Advice:

"Legitimate appliance repair companies won't provide a quote without inspecting the appliance firsthand," explains a representative from All Appliance Tech & Repair . "Avoid businesses that quote over the phone without seeing the issue. In-person inspections ensure accuracy and protect against hidden costs."

Pro Tips:



Insist on clear explanations using simple, understandable language about the repairs required.

Request a written or emailed estimate detailing parts, labor, and costs before approving any repairs.

Maggie’s Therapeutic Massage (Calgary, Alberta)

Expert Tip: Always ask massage therapists to provide proof of Registered Massage Therapist (RMT) certification before booking appointments.

Detailed Advice:

"Not every massage therapist is a Registered Massage Therapist (RMT)," says Maggie's Therapeutic Massage . "Only certified RMTs are eligible for health insurance claims and adhere to professional quality standards."

Pro Tips:

Verify a therapist’s registration with regulatory bodies such as the Massage Therapy Association of Alberta (MTAA) .

. Be cautious if a therapist can't or won't provide proper certification, as this can impact insurance coverage and quality of care.

Stay Informed and Protected

Knowledge is the most effective tool for avoiding scams. Awareness of common red flags—such as excessive upfront payments, reluctance to provide licenses or certifications, refusal to offer detailed written estimates, or an unwillingness to explain their process—can protect you from significant losses and frustration.

If you encounter businesses or technicians who raise these concerns, trust your instincts and continue your search for a reputable provider.

With expert insights from Fifth Avenue Homes, M&M Best Movers, Household Refrigeration, All Appliance Tech & Repair, and Maggie’s Therapeutic Massage, homeowners, renters, and consumers can confidently make safe and informed decisions.

About Blueprint Digital Marketing

Blueprint Digital Marketing is a Calgary-based agency specializing in results-driven online growth strategies since 2012. With a flexible, no-contract model, the company adapts to evolving digital trends, helping businesses stay competitive and maximize opportunities in the local market.

Media Contact:

For media inquiries or interviews, please contact the experts directly:

Fifth Avenue Homes

Calgary, Alberta | fifthavehomes.com





Calgary, Alberta | M&M Best Movers

Edmonton, Alberta | mandmmoversedmonton.ca





Edmonton, Alberta | Household Refrigeration & Appliance Service

Calgary, Alberta | householdrefrigeration.com





Calgary, Alberta | All Appliance Tech & Repair

Ottawa, Ontario | allappliancetech.ca





Ottawa, Ontario | Maggie’s Therapeutic Massage

Calgary, Alberta | maggiestherapeuticmassage.com

Homeowners working with an expert

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5251d020-ee62-47ea-88de-a8a32f3fe093

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0943d35-8bdc-4309-b3aa-cae051a92e4a

A photo that says people should ask an expert A photo that says people should ask an expert Homeowners working with an expert Homeowners working with an expert

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.