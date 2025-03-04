MRVI LAWSUIT: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. Sued For Securities Fraud; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton to Potentially Recover Losses

BOSTON, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRVI) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/mrvi.

On February 25, 2025, before the market opened, Maravai announced it was postponing its fiscal 2024 earnings release and would delay filing its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The Company had identified an error in revenue recognition that “resulted in approximately $3.9 million in revenue being recorded in the final week of the second quarter of 2024 upon shipment when it should have been recorded in the first week of the third quarter of 2024 upon receipt by the customer.” The Company had identified “a material weakness in its internal controls over revenue recognition.” Maravai also required additional time to “complete its assessment of a potential non-cash impairment charge related to goodwill associated with its previous acquisition of Alphazyme LLC.” On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.87, or 21.70%, to close at $3.14 per share on February 25, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Maravai lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; (2) as a result, the Company inaccurately recognized revenue on certain transactions during fiscal 2024; (3) its goodwill was overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Anyone who purchased Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. common stock between August 7, 2024, and February 24, 2025, and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is May 5, 2025. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

If you have non-public information about Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at whistleblowers@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

