MDC leads women’s hike at Pickle Springs Natural Area March 16

FARMINGTON, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites ladies on an all-women outdoor adventure for a hike at one of Missouri’s most outstanding natural areas.

MDC will host Women in the Woods: Women’s Hike at Pickle Springs on Sunday, March 16 from noon – 3 p.m. The event is free and open to women of all ages. Younger girls are welcome so long as they are comfortable with the distance and terrain of the hike. The program is part of MDC’s Women in the Woods series, which is focused on women coming together to use or learn new outdoor skills.

The hike will be on the Trail Through Time trail at Pickel Springs Natural Area near Farmington. “If you’re looking for an opportunity to get outside with the gals, this is the program for you,” said MDC Naturalist, Sabrina Hansen. “Whether you bring a friend or make a new one on the trail, enjoy the beautiful views of this two-mile trail as we trek through some of the most spectacular geologic features, springs, and waterfalls Missouri has to offer.” Hansen said.

The trail difficulty is rated moderate, and heads downhill for about half of the trail before continuing back uphill. The Trail Through Time is a one-way loop and is also a designated National Natural Landmark due to its unique plant life and rock formations. This is a program open to people of all experience levels, identities, and backgrounds.

Hansen said hikers should dress for the weather and meet at the trailhead. Wearing sturdy hiking shoes or boots is also recommended, along with bringing plenty of water for the hike.

Women in the Woods: Women’s Hike at Pickle Springs is a free program, however advanced registration online is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Vj.

Pickle Springs Natural Area is in Ste. Genevieve County. From the St. Louis area, take I-55 South to Highway 32 west, then go left on Dorlac Road. From Cape Girardeau, take I-55 North, then west on Highway 32 to Dorlac Road.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.