BestInterest Offers Free Diplomatic AI Messaging Filtering Service to Heads of State Amid Recent Incident

BestInterest Provides Complimentary AI Tool to Enhance Diplomatic Messaging Security

SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the tense exchanges between two presidents this past week, BestInterest proudly announces BestInterest for Heads of State - an innovative AI-powered diplomacy app. As a gesture of our commitment to international peace, we’ve provided complimentary access to all foreign heads of state, helping them automatically filter out inappropriate, aggressive, or toxic messages from other world leaders.

Developed to help co-parents navigating high-conflict relationships, BestInterest has successfully improved communication for thousands of families. Recognizing that global diplomacy often resembles high-conflict co-parenting (but with less frequent custody exchanges and more nuclear threats), we've adapted our award-winning technology for world leaders.

For the first time, presidents, dictators, prime ministers and even despots can have peace in their inbox, regardless of how toxic their counterparts are.

Key Features World Leaders Need:

Active Message Filtering: Ensures incoming messages remain professional, diplomatic, and respectful—filtering out toxic content automatically.

Ensures incoming messages remain professional, diplomatic, and respectful—filtering out toxic content automatically. Message Coaching: AI-assisted rewriting of outgoing messages to prevent diplomatic incidents or unnecessary tensions.

AI-assisted rewriting of outgoing messages to prevent diplomatic incidents or unnecessary tensions. Message Boundaries: Manage message frequency to receive only genuinely urgent communications (e.g., nuclear threats), avoiding late-night disturbances from verbose counterparts.

Message Filtering Example:

Unfiltered Message from a Vice President to a foreign Head of State: "Have you said thank you once this entire meeting?"

"Have you said thank you once this entire meeting?" After Our Filter: "The Vice President expressed concern regarding your acknowledgment of provided support. Consider a neutral acknowledgment if a timely response is required by your diplomatic agreement."

Who Can Use BestInterest for Heads of State?

Presidents & Prime Ministers – Your inbox is already full of economic disputes, security threats, and trade negotiations —why waste time sifting through ego-driven posturing ? BestInterest keeps your communication clear, concise, and ready for the next election.

– Your inbox is already full of —why waste time sifting through ? BestInterest keeps your communication Kings, Queens, & Supreme Leaders – Just because you rule unchallenged doesn’t mean you have to deal with undiplomatic nonsense that is beneath you. Keep your messaging civil, strategic, and free from embarrassing gaffs.

– Just because you rule unchallenged doesn’t mean you have to Keep your messaging Despots, Strongmen, & Wannabe Kleptocrats – We understand: ruling with an iron fist makes you uniquely sensitive to mean-spirited communication. You may not worry about leaks, Dear Leader, but BestInterest ensures all messages from foreign leaders remain deferential, flattering, and suitably respectful of your esteemed stature.

– We understand: ruling with an iron fist makes you uniquely sensitive to mean-spirited communication. You may not worry about leaks, Dear Leader, but BestInterest ensures all messages from foreign leaders remain deferential, flattering, and suitably respectful of your esteemed stature. Coming Soon: Support for Unelected Officials – Step-parents are parents too, and everyone thrives when we’re all on the same page. While BestInterest for Heads of State initially supports recognized world leaders, we’re actively working on expanding coverage to include self-appointed decision-makers—particularly those fond of sending late-night rants via unencrypted channels.

Statement from BestInterest Founder:

“World leaders, just like co-parents, deserve relief from aggressive texts, veiled threats, and toxic messaging,” said Sol Kennedy, founder of BestInterest. “Just as BestInterest for Coparents helps parents rebuild their lives and focus on their children, BestInterest for Heads of State uses AI to restore dignity, clarity, and civility to global communications.”

“Our focus remains firmly on supporting co-parents to find peace, clarity, and civility—even in the most challenging situations,” added Kennedy. “Expanding to international diplomacy is an extension of our core mission of facilitating peaceful communication.”

World leaders interested in learning how BestInterest can enhance their diplomatic communications are encouraged to apply for our beta at: https://bestinterest.app/heads-of-state

About BestInterest

BestInterest is the first co-parenting app using AI to reduce conflict and improve communication between co-parents. Designed to support co-parents across the spectrum, from collaborative to high conflict, the app helps parents focus on their children by filtering harmful messages, offering real-time communication coaching, and providing court-admissible records. With features like customizable notifications, a co-parenting journal, and expert-backed advice, BestInterest empowers parents to create a healthier co-parenting environment—no agreement from the other parent required.

BestInterest Logo

