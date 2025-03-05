Apprise Music and RoEx Unite to Bring AI-Enhanced Mixing and Mastering to Global Artists

(L-R) Michaael Bamfo (CEO, Apprise Music), Tom Nield (Head of Partnerships, RoEx) Apprise Music Partners with RoEx

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apprise Music, a leading music distribution company based in Ghana with global connections, has announced a strategic partnership with RoEx, creators of the innovative AI-powered mixing and mastering tool, Automix.The collaboration aims to revolutionize the music production process for artists by merging RoEx's advanced audio technologies with Apprise Music's extensive distribution network, providing artists with unprecedented access to professional-grade mixing and mastering services alongside global distribution opportunities.About the Partnership:AI Integration: Artists and producers using Apprise Music’s services will now have direct access to Automix, allowing them to enhance their tracks with AI-driven mixing and mastering capabilities before distribution. This integration promises to lower barriers to entry for artists, offering professional audio quality without the high costs traditionally associated with studio time.Special Promotions: Through this partnership, Apprise Music will offer special promotions to its users. Initially, for the remainder of February 2025, new users can enjoy a 34% discount on their first month with Automix . Following this promotional period, the discount will adjust to 15% off for the first month for all new users introduced through Apprise Music.Marketing Efforts: Both companies have committed to a mutual marketing strategy, which includes email campaigns, social media posts across platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn, and Threads, and features on each other's partner pages. This will increase visibility and provide mutual benefits in terms of audience reach and brand recognition.Statements:Michael Bamfo, CEO of Apprise Music, stated, "This partnership with RoEx represents a significant step forward for us at Apprise Music. Our mission has always been to empower musicians by providing them with the tools they need to succeed. Integrating Automix into our platform means our artists can now achieve studio-quality sound, enhancing their music's competitiveness in a crowded market."David Ronan, CEO of RoEx, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Apprise Music. Automix is about making professional mixing and mastering accessible to all. This partnership not only aligns with our vision but also extends our reach into new markets, particularly in Africa, where there is immense talent looking for the right tools to shine globally.”Future Prospects:This partnership is set to expand further, with both companies planning to develop additional features and educational content to support artists in their creative and technical journey.Apprise Music and RoEx will officially announce this partnership with a joint launch, and are excited about the potential this collaboration holds for transforming the music industry landscape.About Apprise Music:Apprise Music & Media is dedicated to supporting the global music community by offering comprehensive distribution services, artist development, and now, with RoEx, state-of-the-art audio production tools.About RoEx:RoEx is at the forefront of AI audio technology, providing tools like Automix that automate the mixing and mastering process, allowing creators to focus on their artistry.DOWNLOAD Photos

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.