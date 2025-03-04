Department Reminds Residents in Rural Areas That Farmers Have Begun Spreading Manure on Their Fields

March 4, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD (March 4, 2025) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture is reminding rural residents that farmers have begun spreading manure, food processing residuals (FPRs), and other nutrient sources on their fields as they prepare for spring planting.

“Spring is an exciting time of year for farmers eager to start planting,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “However, for those new to farm country, the sights and smells of spring may come as a surprise.”

Atticks emphasized that Maryland farmers strive to be good neighbors when spreading manure, but sometimes odors are unavoidable. “Protecting streams and minimizing odors are top priorities. In most cases, the smell usually goes away in a few days,” he said.

To protect the health of local streams, Maryland prohibits spreading manure, FPR and other nutrient sources on fields from December 16 through the last day of February. Starting March 1, farmers can begin recycling manure generated over the winter as a crop fertilizer, provided their fields are not saturated, snow-covered or hard-frozen.

Poultry and livestock farmers commonly store manure in specially designed structures until it can be safely used as a natural fertilizer and soil conditioner for crops. If soil tests indicate their fields have excessive phosphorus levels, farmers will transport the manure to farms or businesses that can safely use the product. Poultry litter has a low moisture content and is often stored in stockpiles on the fields that receive it. These stockpiles are cone-shaped to form a crust on top, which helps to shed rain and melted snow.

Maryland farmers are required to follow nutrient management plans when applying manure or other nutrient sources to crop fields. In addition, FPR requires a permit. Liquid FPR must be directly injected, semi-solid and solid FPD must be incorporated into the soil the same day to reduce odors and nutrient losses. Setbacks and buffers are required to further protect local water quality.

For more information on Maryland’s Agricultural Nutrient Management Program, please visit the Nutrient Management website. For information and videos on how Maryland farmers manage manure resources, please visit our Manure Happens website.

