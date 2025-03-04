Attorney General Ford Urges U.S. Supreme Court to Protect Access to Preventive Health Care Services

Carson City, NV — Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford joined a coalition of 23 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to act to protect a key provision of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) that guarantees access to critical preventive care for millions of Americans. AG Ford and the coalition urge the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a lower court’s decision stating that the structure of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is unconstitutional — a decision that will impair access to lifesaving medical care.

"The ACA’s preventive care protections are vital to keeping Nevadans healthy and insured,” said AG Ford. “These protections are meant to eliminate the financial barrier many faced when seeking preventive care in order to ensure a healthier future for all Nevadans. I urge the Supreme Court to protect this provision.”

Before the ACA’s enactment, many Americans struggled to afford preventive services, such as cancer screenings, which can be lifesaving but were often not covered by insurance. Congress enacted the ACA’s preventive services provision to eliminate this financial barrier by requiring most private insurance plans to cover preventive services recommended by the task force without charging out-of-pocket costs, including copayments or deductibles.

AG Ford and the attorneys general have asked the Supreme Court to reverse the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit’s decision in Kennedy v. Braidwood Management Inc. According to the coalition’s brief, the 5th Circuit’s decision that the task force exercises unconstitutional authority over insurance plans is incorrect because the task force’s members are constitutionally appointed and supervised by the secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services. The coalition further explains that prohibiting enforcement of the preventive services provision could cause a significant gap in health coverage that states will not be able to fill because federal law prevents them from regulating certain insurance plans.

AG Ford and the coalition’s brief explains that since the ACA became law in 2010, the provision has significantly improved public health outcomes by expanding access to preventive services. For example, the brief notes that many Americans have come to rely on the no-cost health care access provided by the provision. Within four years of the ACA’s passage, approximately 76 million Americans gained expanded coverage to one or more preventive services. As of 2020, an estimated 151.6 million people were enrolled in private insurance plans that cover preventive services at no cost to patients.

In addition to saving lives, the provision has also reduced socioeconomic, racial and ethnic disparities in health care by expanding access to a variety of preventive services.

Joining AG Ford in filing the brief are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.

