Governor Stein Issues Preparedness Tips Ahead of Potential Severe Weather Across the State Wednesday

Governor Stein and emergency officials are urging all North Carolinians to prepare for the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday as well as the continued high fire danger conditions today statewide. Tomorrow, the state faces the potential of severe storms, strong winds, potential flooding, and isolated tornadoes. North Carolinians should prepare today to be ready for what may come through tomorrow.

“As our state from the mountains to the coast faces a severe storm, strong winds, and potential flooding late tonight and all day tomorrow, we urge all North Carolinians to stay tuned to their local weather forecast and stay safe,” said Governor Josh Stein. “If a severe weather warning for isolated tornadoes is issued for your area, please have a plan to take immediate cover.”

A Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall has been introduced to portions of the mountains overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, a line of storms ahead of a strong cold front will move into western North Carolina before sunrise and continue moving eastward while strengthening, reaching western portions of central North Carolina by late Wednesday morning. The line of storms will reach eastern North Carolina by early afternoon eventually moving offshore by Wednesday evening. This line of storms has the potential for wind gusts in excess of 70 mph. The current forecast places much of central and eastern North Carolina at a level 3 of 5 (enhanced risk) for severe weather on Wednesday. In the enhanced risk area, there is the potential for a few isolated tornadoes. Risk levels vary across the state; North Carolinians should pay attention to local forecasts and make plans that are appropriate for the risk level in their area.

Ahead of tomorrow’s severe weather, dry conditions, gusty winds, and low relative humidity will increase the threat for wildfires. Outdoor burning is discouraged today.

Preparedness Tips:

During periods of severe weather, it is important to go inside a sturdy structure and to the middle of the building, away from windows.

You should secure all outdoor items at your house that could become airborne in gusty winds.

Make sure your cell phone is charged and that you have enabled emergency alerts so you can be informed by local emergency management and by the National Weather Service.

Have a plan to take cover if a severe weather warning is issued for your area.

As a reminder, a watch is a reminder that weather conditions may support severe weather conditions. A warning means that hazardous weather conditions are expected and imminent.

Visit www.readync.gov for more information on how you and your family can be prepared.



