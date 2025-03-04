Governor Abbott Announces Kilgore Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, March 4 - March 4, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Kilgore has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Kilgore on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities work tirelessly to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for 196,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates over $31.7 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to build a stronger, more prosperous Texas than ever before.”

“This recognition is a testament to Kilgore's rich musical heritage,” said Representative Jay Dean. “From its historic stages to the talented artists who have called Kilgore home, music is woven into the city's identity. Thank you to Governor Abbott and the Texas Music Office for this designation, which not only honors our past but also paves the way for future growth and business opportunities.”

“Music is a unifying force that connects us all, and Kilgore is proud to be home to so many musical beginnings,” said Mayor Ronnie Spradlin. “From Rildia Bee Cliburn teaching piano lessons in her home to her son, Van Cliburn, to the legendary songwriter Will Jennings, Kilgore’s musical roots run deep. Elvis performed here twice before he became a household name, and icons like Tina Turner and other notable stars graced our stage during their early careers. This rich history of music appreciation continues to thrive in Kilgore today, and the Music Friendly Texas Certification is a testament to that enduring legacy.”

“Kilgore has musical roots that span across classical, country, and blues, with many renowned artists having called our town home,” said Interim City Manager Rachel Rowe. “Our rich musical legacy is alive and expanding in Kilgore, and earning the Music Friendly Texas designation only strengthens that legacy today.”

“Becoming a Music Friendly Texas Community is a significant milestone for Kilgore, and it opens up exciting new opportunities for both our community and visitors,” said Visit Kilgore Tourism Manager Megan Payne. “This recognition showcases the vibrant music scene we have here and highlights our town as a destination for music lovers.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO and the City of Kilgore will be held on March 11 during Kilgore’s City Council meeting and will include city officials and community leaders. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will present the designation.

Kilgore Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Tuesday, March 11 at 5:30 PM

City Council Chambers

815 N. Kilgore St.

Kilgore, TX 75662

Inquiries may be directed to Megan Payne, Visit Kilgore, (903) 218-6896, megan.payne@cityofkilgore.com

Kilgore becomes the 77th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 70 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state. The TMO also serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.