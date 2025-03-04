Increased Tax Credit Provides Up to $24,000 to Support Post Secondary Graduates

CANADA, March 4 - Released on March 4, 2025

Post-secondary graduates building their careers in Saskatchewan can now benefit from up to $24,000 in tax credits from the Graduate Retention Program (GRP). Saskatchewan has increased the lifetime GRP maximum by 20 per cent for students who graduate on or after October 1, 2024.

The GRP offers tuition rebates to graduates who live and file taxes in Saskatchewan after they complete their post-secondary program. Graduates receive the tax credits over a seven-year period and have up to 10 years after graduation to claim GRP or apply any unused credits.

"The Graduate Retention Program has been supporting post-secondary graduates for over a decade and we are proud to increase this incentive," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "Post-secondary graduates play a pivotal role in supporting Saskatchewan's Growth Plan and Labour Market Strategyand we encourage them to take advantage of this tax credit and build their lives here in Saskatchewan."

Eligible graduates will begin receiving the increased tax credit when they file their 2025 taxes in spring 2026.

"Growing up in Saskatchewan has been a privilege, and as I prepare to graduate from USask's College of Engineering, I am excited about the many opportunities available to my peers and me," University of Saskatchewan student Arliss Sidloski said. "The 20 per cent increase to the Saskatchewan Graduate Retention Program is a fantastic incentive for graduates to build their careers and families here. I encourage my fellow graduates to take advantage of this program and contribute to strengthening Saskatchewan's workforce and economy."

Individuals who graduated before October 1, 2024 may still be eligible to receive GRP up to the original $20,000 maximum. Individuals with a graduation date between October 1 and December 31, 2024, should claim GRP at the original maximum on their 2024 taxes and will receive a top-up certificate to file with their 2025 taxes.

For more information on the changes, visit saskatchewan.ca/grp. For questions on filing income taxes, contact the Canada Revenue Agency directly or talk to an accounting professional.

The GRP is the most generous program of its kind in Canada and has provided over $801 million in tuition tax credits to more than 85,200 graduates since 2008. Saskatchewan employers also benefit from the GRP as the program incentivizes graduates from both inside and outside the province to live and work in Saskatchewan.

-30-

For more information, contact: