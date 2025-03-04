SIRT Concludes Investigation Into in Custody Death in Pelican Narrows

CANADA, March 4 - Released on March 4, 2025

On July 16, 2023, the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) was notified of an in-custody death at the Pelican Narrows RCMP Detachment. SIRT’s Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed SIRT to investigate.

SIRT has completed its investigation into this matter and the Civilian Executive Director’s public report can now be accessed online: https://publications.saskatchewan.ca:443/api/v1/products/125726/formats/147045/download.

SIRT's mandate is to independently investigate incidents where an individual has died or suffered serious injury arising from the actions of on and off-duty police officers, or while in the custody of police, as well as allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving police.

