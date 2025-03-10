Summer Camp Registration Now Open for Arts Garage’s ‘PLACES! A Summer Theatre Camp’

Arts Garage Logo Set the Stage 2024 (Photo_ Studio B2) Set the Stage 2024 (Photo_ Studio B2)

New Delray Beach Summer Camp is Designed for Youth Interested in Accelerating Their Theatre Training

PLACES! A Summer Theatre Camp is an exciting evolution of our commitment to nurturing young artists by offering a focused, in-depth exploration of theatre.” — Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO, Arts Garage

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arts Garage , a Visual & Performing Arts Venue located in Delray Beach that connects the community to the world through the arts, has announced an exciting new summer program: PLACES! A Summer Theatre Camp at Arts Garage.Building on the success of its Set the Stage youth program over the past five years, this immersive day camp offers four weeks of intensive theatre training for aspirting performers ages 8 to 15. Running Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the program provides young artists with hands-on instruction from industry professionals, culminating in a showcase performance for friends and family each Friday.Space is limited and early registration is encouraged. Families can enroll for one week at $500 per session or select multiple weeks with no minimum requirement. Those who register for all four weeks will receive one week free, bringing the total cost to $1,500. To learn more and register for the camp, please visit https://artsgarage.org/events/category/places/ Summer 2025 Schedule• Week 1 (Monday, July 7 to Friday, July 11) – Technical Theatre and Playwriting: Campers will learn the basics of stage design, lighting/sound design, and costume/props design. They will also learn about creating a script and get to showcase their original scenes and monologues for friends and family.• Week 2 (Monday, July 14 to Friday, July 18) – Improvisation: Campers will have fun while building teamwork through improvisation exercises and games. They will learn different forms of improv and perform a showcase for friends and family.• Week 3 (Monday, July 21 to Friday, July 25) – Musical Theatre: Campers will take group singing and dancing lessons, learn how to tell a story through song, and choreograph a group number from a Broadway musical. The number will be presented to friends and family.• Week 4 (Monday, July 28 to Friday, August 1) – Acting: Campers will learn the craft of acting for the stage while having fun playing games and building confidence. They will work together as an ensemble to rehearse a short play and present it to friends and family at the end of the week.“PLACES! A Summer Theatre Camp is an exciting evolution of our commitment to nurturing young artists,” said Marjorie Waldo, CEO & President of Arts Garage. “By offering a focused, in-depth exploration of theatre – from technical design to improvisation, musical theatre, and acting – we are giving campers the opportunity to develop their craft under the guidance of industry professionals. Each week is designed to build skills, confidence, and creativity, ensuring that every participant leaves with a deeper love for the performing arts.”Arts Garage continues to add new programming and events to its schedule and is renowned for offering thought-provoking, community-driven, and socially relevant productions from professional, cutting-edge performers, playwrights and artists.About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, and accessible arts experiences to the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to renowned regional talent, Arts Garage showcases performers representing a wide variety of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage features exhibitions by emerging visual artists from South Florida and provides educational programs for adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s Pineapple Grove Arts District (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, the City of Delray Beach, and the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.org.

