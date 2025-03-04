WittKieffer Introduces Physician Leadership Institute: Empowering Physicians to Transform Healthcare

Oak Brook, Illinois, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WittKieffer, the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm improving quality of life through impactful leadership, today announced the launch of its Physician Leadership Institute, a pioneering initiative designed to support and prepare experienced physicians for executive leadership roles across the healthcare field. The Institute offers customized executive development led by a team of experienced physician leaders and leadership coaches and tailored to the specific needs of hospitals and health systems.

Highly impactful physician leadership is critical for today's healthcare organizations to thrive. Physician leaders leverage clinical expertise to improve patient care, bridge communication gaps, drive innovation, enhance financial performance, and support physician well-being. WittKieffer's Physician Leadership Institute helps participating physician leaders deepen their self-awareness and provides them with the tools to meaningfully advance as leaders. PLI offerings include:

Physician Accelerator: Beginning with a comprehensive leadership assessment, this solution pairs a physician leader with dyadic coaching from an experienced physician mentor and an executive coach.

Physician Mini-LAB: Ideal for 3-7 leaders, this approach builds on the Physician Accelerator with regular small group (Learning Circle) meetings for peer support and facilitated discussion, with an optional skill-building workshop.

Leadership LAB: The most comprehensive offering, this program integrates workshops with Learning Circles and Accelerator coaching, making it ideal for 8-20 leaders. Physicians experience Learning Agility Breakthroughs (LABs) through an experiential approach that allows them to experiment, receive feedback, collect data, and refine skills in a supportive environment that emphasizes discovery. The LAB experience equips clinicians with the tools and confidence to lead effectively, manage teams, and improve patient care outcomes.

The Physician Leadership Institute equips physicians with the skills and insights needed to excel in leadership roles, ultimately driving positive change and growth to build sustainable healthcare organizations.

"I am extremely proud to announce the launch of the Physician Leadership Institute. The Institute offers organizations modular and customizable choices to meet the unique needs of physician leaders," says Susan M. Snyder, Executive Partner of WittKieffer's Leadership Advisory services and one of PLI's leadership coaches. "Too often, we see healthcare executives and physicians at odds when they – and their communities – are better served when they work together. This begins with mutual understanding, a core aim of the PLI."

“At WittKieffer, we believe that empowering physician leaders is not just about filling executive roles – it’s about shaping the future of healthcare,” says Raj Ramachandran, Ed.D., Co-Director of the Physician Leadership Institute. “The Physician Leadership Institute provides a structured, immersive development experience that gives physicians the skills, confidence, and support needed to lead with impact. This ensures the long-term success of their organizations and the well-being of their teams, patients, and communities.”

“Physicians are natural-born leaders, but there are competencies and qualities that must be cultivated to succeed in senior leadership roles,” says Michael Anderson, M.D., M.B.A., an accomplished physician leader and Co-Director of the Physician Leadership Institute. “It starts with comprehensively assessing an individual’s areas of need and strengths to leverage, then developing a personalized, structured program for growth. Becoming a great physician executive requires intentionality and the kind of support the PLI offers.”

The Physician Leadership Institute team includes:

Leadership Coaches:

Healthcare Mentors:

About WittKieffer

WittKieffer is the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm developing impactful leadership teams for organizations that improve quality of life. We work exclusively with organizations in not-for-profit and for-profit healthcare, life sciences, and education – the “Quality of Life Ecosystem.” Leveraging our unwavering focus on this complex ecosystem, we help clients solve challenging problems through executive search, interim leadership and leadership advisory services. We strengthen organizations that make the world better. Visit wittkieffer.com to learn more.

