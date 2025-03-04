Cribl Ranked #1 on Forbes’ List of America’s Best Startup Employers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the Data Engine for IT and Security, today announced it has been ranked No. 1 on Forbes’ prestigious list of America’s Best Startup Employers 2025 . Rising from its position as number six in 2024, Cribl received the highest overall ranking in company reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth based on an analysis of publicly available content and company policies, including compensation packages, healthcare benefits, remote work, and diversity-promoting initiatives.

“We’re building something special here at Cribl. From the products we ship to the people on our team, we’ve always been focused on delivering real value to our customers and creating a workplace where everyone can do their best work,” said Cribl CEO and co-founder Clint Sharp. “It’s great to receive recognition like this from Forbes, and further validates the culture we’re building and our incredible team that is behind our sustained, rapid growth.”

Founded in 2018, Cribl delivers vendor-agnostic solutions that empower IT and security teams to transform data strategies with the flexibility to collect, process, route, and analyze telemetry data from any source or destination. Cribl’s company culture is deeply rooted in its core values, including Customers First, Always and Irreverent, but Serious, and has been a remote-first company since its founding.

This recognition comes on the heels of a momentous year of corporate growth for Cribl, including surpassing $200 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in January 2025. This was supported by the company’s $319 million oversubscribed Series E funding round in August 2024, which brought the company’s valuation to $3.5 billion. The company was also named to the Forbes Cloud 100 , a definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world.

“This recognition is a direct reflection of all the Cribl employees who live our values and build our culture on purpose. We often say that software is a people business and we have the best people in the industry,” said Lisa Nielsen, chief people officer at Cribl. “As we continue our rapid growth, we remain focused on our people and ensuring Cribl is a great place to work for all.”

Forbes’ sixth annual list of America’s Best Startup Employers recognizes the highest performing startups based on an assessment of 3,000 privately-held companies headquartered in the United States. Partnering with market research firm Statista, evaluated startups required to have more than 50 employees, to have been founded between 2015 and 2022, and to be an independent company.

About Cribl

Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, empowers organizations to transform their data strategy. Customers use Cribl’s vendor-agnostic solutions to analyze, collect, process, and route all IT and security data from any source or to any destination, delivering the choice, control, and flexibility required to adapt to their ever-changing needs. Cribl’s product suite, which is used by Fortune 1000 companies globally, is purpose-built for IT and Security, including Cribl Stream, the industry’s leading observability pipeline, Cribl Edge, an intelligent vendor-neutral agent, Cribl Search, the industry’s first search-in-place solution, and Cribl Lake, a turnkey data lake. Founded in 2018, Cribl is a remote-first workforce with an office in San Francisco, CA.

