Drivers are advised Highway 4 near Angel Rock will be temporarily closed on Thursday, March 6, 2025, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for debris cleanup.

The work is in response to a minor rockslide on Feb. 26, 2025. The debris was intercepted by the rock-fall mitigation barrier and fencing, but the catchment that trapped the debris needs to be repaired. This requires removing the slide material and must be completed during good weather and daylight hours.

The highway will reopen to traffic once work is complete. No further closures are planned.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: https://www.DriveBC.ca