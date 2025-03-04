Jury Convicts Wasilla Resident Ray Pacheco of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Incest

March 3, 2025

(Palmer, AK) - On Feb. 21, 2025, a jury convicted 51-year-old Richard Ray Pacheco of two counts of Sexual Abuse of Minor in the First Degree, and one count of Incest.

At trial, the evidence showed the victim was sexually abused around the time she was three through approximately the age of 11.

Superior Court Judge Jonathan Woodman presided over the trial. Sentencing is scheduled for June 18, 2025. Pacheco faces 25 to 35 years in prison for each count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree, (victim under 13 years), and 2 to 12 years for Incest.

Assistant District Attorney Krista N. Anderson prosecuted this case. The case was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers Child Abuse Investigation Unit; Paralegal Suzette Marey assisted with the trial.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.