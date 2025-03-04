Ibrahim Dalalsha and Shira Efron| 'Taking the Edge Off the Middle East' Ep. 8

Ibrahim Dalalsha, founder and director of Horizon Center for Political Studies and Media Outreach, and Shira Efron, research director at the Israel Policy Forum, join host Brian Katulis to discuss policy developments in the devastating war between Israel and Hamas, and how Israelis and Palestinians can work together toward a peaceful resolution of conflict.

