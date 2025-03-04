USAHS Doctor of Physical Therapy Program in Austin Offers Free Basic Screening Services to the Austin Community

USAHS furthers its commitment to the Austin community by offering accessible physical therapy screening services led by students and faculty.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) is excited to announce its upcoming Physical Therapy Health Fair, taking place on Thursday, March 6, from 2 to 6 p.m. CT at its Austin, Texas campus. Attendees will be offered free health screenings that will provide the Austin community with important information regarding their level of overall physical wellness.

Despite a strong demand for physical therapy services across communities, Texas is experiencing a shortage of 1,058 physical therapists, making it difficult for the workforce to keep up with the growing need. The Health Fair will play a role in bridging this gap by providing the Austin community with access to complimentary physical therapy screening services. The information that is provided at the USAHS Physical Therapy Health Fair may be used to assess general health and wellness and offer guidance on when it might be best for individuals to seek advice from a healthcare professional.

“Through a combination of academic excellence, practical clinical experience, and realistic learning opportunities, USAHS works to ensure its students are fully prepared to thrive in various healthcare and educational settings,” said Michelle Sawtelle, PT, PhD and Board Certified Specialist in Neurologic Physical Therapy. “The Health Fair will support the key role that physical therapists play in shaping the future of patient care while providing the Austin community with access to quality healthcare.”

Health Fair Highlights and Benefits

Health Fair attendees will have access to complementary health screenings, including assessments of blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory rate, balance, posture, height and weight, strength, fall risk, and flexibility. All assessments will be made by a USAHS physical therapy student overseen by a licensed physical therapist. Liability waivers are required for participation, but pre-registration is not needed.

This event highlights USAHS’ ongoing commitment to the advancement of healthcare professionals through its innovative, personalized, and high-quality education across classroom, clinical, and distance learning environments. For more information on the upcoming Physical Therapy Health Fair, please reach out to Michelle Sawtelle, PT, PhD Board Certified Specialist in Neurologic Physical Therapy - msawtelle@usa.edu.

About the University of St. Augustine Health Sciences

The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) is a graduate institution dedicated to educating, mentoring and inspiring the next generation of health sciences practitioners to be a force for good in their communities. The University has one of the top physical therapy and occupational therapy graduate programs in the country and offers additional graduate degrees in speech-language pathology, nursing, healthcare administration, and continuing education. Founded in 1979, USAHS has a network of five campuses that span three states — California, Florida and Texas — and is institutionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), 1080 Marina Village Parkway, Suite 500, Alameda, CA 94501, (501) 748-9001, www.wascsenior.org . The University is transforming society by instructing tomorrow’s healthcare providers to be competent, confident and a force for good through its B Corp certification . Follow USAHS on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn . To learn more, visit: https://www.usa.edu/ .

Media Contact: Caroline Hansen - chansen@wearecsg.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.