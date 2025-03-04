Paperclip SAFE to Present Keynote at The Official Cybersecurity Summit in New York

Paperclip’s CRO Chad Walter will present on Quantum Computing and Data Security at the Summit in Manhattan on Thursday, March 6

HACKENSACK, N.J., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperclip Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCPJ), an innovative data security and content management company, is a presenting sponsor at The Official Cybersecurity Summit: New York on Thursday, March 6. Paperclip’s CRO Chad Walter will be presenting a keynote titled ‘Post-Quantum Readiness: Now, Later, or Never?’ The presentation will take place at 10:05 a.m. in the Metropolitan Ballroom at Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel.

The New York Cybersecurity Summit connects C-Suite & Senior Executives responsible for protecting their companies’ critical infrastructures with innovative solution providers and renowned information security experts. This educational forum will focus on sharing best practices and innovations designed to protect highly vulnerable business applications and critical infrastructure. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the nation’s leading solution providers and discover the latest products and services for enterprise cyber-defense.

“We’re excited to be back in New York for the Official Cybersecurity Summit after making so many great connections last year,” said Chad Walter, CRO at Paperclip. “I’ll be presenting on a topic that’s on everyone’s mind in the cybersecurity field—Post-Quantum Computing and Cryptography. As a cybersecurity community we have a responsibility to share new ideas and innovations, which is why it’s critical to bring attention to data-centric security and the latest encryption technologies.”

Analysts are making bold statements about post-quantum cryptography, even going so far as to encourage organizations to build out post-quantum ready environments in 2025. Paperclip’s keynote presentation will explore whether the industry is ringing the alarm bell too early, the implications of jumping ahead to a post-quantum world, and distinguish other priorities that should take precedent over the post-quantum hype.

At the event, Paperclip will also have a booth to showcase its SAFE solution, a breakthrough encryption technology that keeps private data encrypted at all points of its lifecycle. SAFE is the only always-encrypted data security platform that works at the speed of business, working with the fluidity of data instead of against it. Paperclip also specialized in secure content management, data transcription, and fully encrypted email and e-sign technologies.

You can still register and attend Thursday’s event using Paperclip’s code CSS25-Paperclip. For more information on the Cyber Security Summits, to register for the NY event or view the show agenda, visit https://cybersecuritysummit.com/.

About Paperclip, Inc.

Paperclip is a proven technology partner that continues to revolutionize data security, content and document management for Fortune 1,000 companies worldwide. Every second of every day, our innovative solutions are securely processing, transcribing, storing, and communicating highly sensitive content across the internet. Maximizing efficiency to save millions annually, while maintaining absolute security and compliance. For more information, visit paperclip.com.

About SAFE

Paperclip SAFE builds on the foundation of trust and collaboration that Paperclip has established with its security and content management solutions over three decades. Paperclip SAFE utilizes in-depth knowledge of the database and data pipeline to secure all points within the data lifecycle. Nine of the 10 top life insurance carriers in the U.S. are currently protected by Paperclip SAFE. With Paperclip SAFE, outpace threats with data that is always encrypted and always ahead of evolving risk. For more information, visit paperclip.com/safe.

