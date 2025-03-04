In The News: GU Grad Student Pens Piece on Jesuit Civil Discourse

Russell Fiorella, a High School theology teacher and currently pursuing a doctorate at Gonzaga for Educational Leadership and Administration, co-authored a thought-provoking piece in the National Catholic Reporter examining how theology educators can navigate political divisions while fostering critical thinking in the classroom.

Fiorella and his co-author Cappy Russell address the role of educators in shaping not just informed students, but active participants in democracy. They argue that fostering civil discourse, teaching students to evaluate information critically, and embracing the tension of diverse viewpoints are essential to both faith-based and civic education. By using discussion-based methods, teachers can create classrooms where students learn to listen, articulate their beliefs, and engage in meaningful debate.

"But loving our students means creating space for their thoughts (however incomplete) and listening to their perspectives (however challenging). If we love our students enough to let them enter the conversation, we will all arrive at the one thing that has a chance to settle our fears: a renewed sense of community."