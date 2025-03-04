In The News: Hemmingson Named “Business Leader of the Year”

The Spokane Journal of Business, the region’s preeminent business newspaper and chronicler of the Inland Northwest’s economic trends, named Gonzaga Trustee John J. Hemmingson as its 2025 “Business Leader of the Year.”

In recognizing Hemmingson, the paper cited his leadership in working with his Lakeside Companies in partnership with Gonzaga on the Inland Northwest Tech Hub, particularly in securing “$48 million in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration to develop the American Aerospace Materials Manufacturing Center.”

Hemmingson, whose generosity was vital in creation of the student center that bears his name, will be recognized with the award at the Journal's Business of the Year Awards event, which will be Wednesday, March 26, at the Spokane Club.