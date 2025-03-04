Estate in Prestigious Governors Club of Brentwood, TN to be Sold at Online Auction Beginning March 24th

9 Colonel Winstead Dr., Brentwood, TN 37027 to be sold via Interluxe Auctions on Monday, March 24th 2025.

Previously listed for $9.75M, this luxurious estate located in The Governors Club will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $3.4M.

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for The Governors Club Estate in Brentwood, TN. The property, previously listed for $9,750,000, is headed to auction with a starting bid of $3,400,000 on Monday, March 24th at 9:00am CDT.Overlooking the 3rd green and fairway of the signature Arnold Palmer Championship golf course in the prestigious Governors Club, this exceptional estate seamlessly blends luxury and leisure. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, and 2 half baths, every space is adorned with the finest finishes. Features include imported marble fireplaces, an 800-bottle wine cellar, a gourmet kitchen, reclaimed wood beams, and the finest custom carpentry doors. Multiple balconies offer breathtaking views, while the terrace level is an entertainer’s dream—boasting two 85-gallon saltwater aquariums, an entertainment kitchen/bar, an arcade, an 11-seat media room, a two-lane bowling alley, and a home spa, steam room, sauna and gym. Outdoors, the resort-style amenities continue with an infinity-edge pool, spa, putting green, and a lighted basketball/pickleball court.The Governors Club encompasses 600 acres, providing residents with an unparalleled lifestyle. Enjoy a resort-style pool with a cabana bar, dining options, access to the historic Pleasant Hill Mansion, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and tennis and basketball courts. A vibrant calendar of community events fosters a dynamic social atmosphere, while exclusive golf membership options grant access to the 18-hole Arnold Palmer Championship golf course. Spanning 200 meticulously maintained acres, this renowned course is celebrated as one of Middle Tennessee’s finest.“The Governors Club Estate offers the pinnacle of luxury living in Brentwood’s most prestigious gated community, boasting timeless elegance, unparalleled craftsmanship, and a setting that embodies exclusivity,” stated Allison Gallagher of Synergy Realty Network. “Through Interluxe Auctions, buyers have the chance to secure this extraordinary home in a transparent and competitive environment—an opportunity that simply doesn’t come along often in a community of this stature.”“This estate is a masterpiece with stunning golf course views, expansive entertainment spaces, and every amenity designed for entertainment and elegance,” stated Stacy Kirk, Vice President of Interluxe Auctions. “The Governors Club is one of the most sought-after communities in Brentwood, offering privacy, exclusivity, and a premier location. This auction presents an incredible chance for buyers to secure a remarkable property.”The Governors Club Estate is being offered in cooperation with Allison Gallagher of Synergy Realty Network. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, March 24th. Previews are Friday, March 21st from 11:00am – 3:00pm, Saturday, March 22nd from 11:00am – 3:00pm, and Sunday, March 23rd from 1:00pm - 4:00pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer’s agent commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http://www.interluxe.com/12589 . See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 28 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit www.Interluxe.com , and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

