Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: March 04, 2025 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting on Proposed Bridge and Culvert Replacement Project in Erie County Open House Set for Wednesday, March 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Evans Center Volunteer Fire Department The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Wednesday, March 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. pertaining to bridge and culvert replacement project in the Town of Evans in Erie County. The bridge structures being replaced include State Route 5 (Erie Road) over Big Sister Creek and Little Sister Creek, U.S. Route 20 (Southwestern Boulevard) over Big Sister Creek and a large culvert on State Route 5 over a branch of Little Sister Creek. The open-house style meeting will be held at the Evans Center Volunteer Fire Department, located at 8298 Erie Road in the Village of Angola, Erie County. The session will feature displays about the project and provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives who will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions. A formal presentation will be given at 5 p.m. The project, which is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2026, will bring the nearly 100-year old structures up to modern design standards, improve traffic flow and enhance safety for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians along State Route 5 and U.S. Route 20. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, please contact Geoffrey Gross, regional structures engineer, at (716) 847-5243, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street, Buffalo, New York 14203, and reference Project Identification Number 5134.50. About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###