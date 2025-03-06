Oregon Lawmakers Introduce the 'Blue Economy Bill' to Advance Ocean and Coastal Science

The Blue Economy bill will provide funding to address the risks and vulnerabilities associated with changing ocean conditions, including warmer, more acidic, and less oxygenated ocean water.

This legislation will provide $3 million in funding for ocean and coastal research and monitoring in Oregon.

We must have the science and data to manage these ocean resources for long-term sustainability to help ensure Oregon’s economy is robust.” — Rep. David Gomberg

SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two Oregon lawmakers introduced House Bill 3786 that will provide the science and information needed to support a healthy ocean and vibrant coastal economies. The "Blue Economy Bill" introduced by Representative David Gomberg and Senator Dick Anderson declares a state of emergency and provides $3 million to Oregon’s Ocean Science Fund for the Oregon Ocean Science Trust to host competitive ocean and coastal science and monitoring grants. The scientific research would address:• The risks and vulnerabilities that threaten Oregon’s economy and ecosystems from changing ocean conditions, including warmer, more acidic, and less oxygenated ocean water;• Sandy beach management and dune ecosystems research to inform strategies to address coastal erosion, which has and will continue to affect transportation and other coastal systems; and• Nearshore data collection to understand changing ocean conditions and its effects on species and ecosystems.Bill co-sponsor Representative David Gomberg described the role of a healthy ocean to Oregon’s economy. “The gross domestic product from Oregon’s ocean is estimated at $2.5 billion,” said Gomberg. “Oregon’s ocean and coastal economies fuel almost 850,000 jobs, and 43.5 percent of the state’s population works in ocean and coastal sectors. We must have the science and data to manage these ocean resources for long-term sustainability to help ensure Oregon’s economy is robust.”Bill co-sponsor Senator Dick Anderson commented on the strong link between the Blue Economy Bill and transportation. “Highway 101 is the lifeblood of Oregon’s coastal communities and their economies,” said Senator Dick Anderson. “Highway 101 moves tourists, freight, and workers, and is essential for public safety services. Lack of data to predict stressors on that transportation system threatens coastal economies, public safety, and access to resources. This bill will help fund those data gaps.”Laura Anderson, Chair of the Oregon Ocean Science Trust and founder of Newport’s Local Ocean Seafoods restaurant and fish market, emphasized the importance of the Blue Economy Bill. “The business I founded relies on access to sustainable West Coast seafood,” said Anderson. “Many of the species served, like rockfish, salmon, lingcod, and crab, rely on healthy rocky reefs and estuary habitats to sustain their populations. We buy from more than 25 local fishers, and processing, cooking and serving that catch to more than 100,000 customers a year provides good jobs for our 75 employee-owners. Feeding people aside, the whole coastal community benefits from sound ocean and estuary management. Good management requires knowledge – and that starts with science.”The Blue Economy Bill had its first reading and was referred to the Speaker’s desk. The public can track the status of the bill by visiting the Oregon Ocean Science Trust website or track it on the Oregon State Legislature website

