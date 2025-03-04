Contact: Heather Tehan, (315) 793-2447

Release Date: March 04, 2025 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting for Bridge Replacement Project Over Sauquoit Creek in the Town of Whitestown, Oneida County Open House Set for Wednesday, March 12 from 4-8 p.m. at the Whitesboro Middle School The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Wednesday, March 12, pertaining to a bridge replacement project for two bridges over Sauquoit Creek, one on State Route 69 and another on Main Street in the Town of Whitestown, Oneida County. The informal, open-house-style meeting will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Whitesboro Middle School, 75 Oriskany Boulevard, Whitesboro. The meeting is part of NYSDOT’s continuing effort to promote public engagement in the development of transportation projects. Attendees can view preliminary project plans, provide comments, and speak with NYSDOT representatives who will be available to answer individual questions and address concerns about the projects. No formal presentation is planned. Plans call for the replacement of two bridges, the first carries State Route 69 over Sauquoit Creek and the second bridge carries Main Street over Sauquoit Creek both in the villages of Whitesboro and Yorkville in the Town of Whitestown. The goal of the project is to improve the hydraulic capacity of the bridges, increase resiliency, and enhance safety for all users of the road. Currently in the preliminary design phase, construction is expected to start in 2027. For further information, to submit written comments regarding this project or to request a sign language interpreter or assisted listening system or other accommodation at the meeting, please contact Heather Tehan, NYSDOT Public Information Officer, 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501, or call (315) 793-2447. About the Department of Transportation

